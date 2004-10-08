Friday Night Lights (Movie)

Friday Night Lights
Even a non?football fan like Ty Burr gets his kicks from the gripping gridiron drama Friday Night LightsRead More
No. 1 ''The Grudge'' scares up $40 million
Sarah Michelle Gellar's horror remake has a huge opening weekend, finally toppling ''Shark Tale''Read More
Gellar's ''The Grudge'' will be No. 1
Ben Affleck's ''Surviving Christmas'' will be lucky to survive against movies that have already been out for weeksRead More
''Shark Tale'' comes out on top for the third week
Despite new releases, ''Team America'' and ''Shall We Dance?,'' the animated fish story dropped only 30 percentRead More
''Shark Tale'' will outnet ''Team America''
One thing's clear: The belle of the box office ball won't be ''Shall We Dance?''Read More