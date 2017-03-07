Fresh Off the Boat

Eddie Huang's memoir adaptation tells the comical adjustments of a Taiwanese-American family settling into the wild ways of '90s Orlando, Florida.

Randall Park says goodbye to Fresh Off the Boat: 'The thing I'm most proud of are those kids'
Fresh Off the Boat canceled, season 6 to be its last
ABC knew Constance Wu had another opportunity but always planned to renew Fresh Off the Boat
Constance Wu explains 'dismayed' Fresh Off the Boat response: 'Had to give up another project'
Constance Wu walks back negative tweets after Fresh Off the Boat renewal, calls them 'ill timed'
Constance Wu tweets she's 'so upset' after Fresh Off the Boat renewal news: 'F---ing hell'
ABC renews Fresh Off the Boat for season 6
Celebrate Fresh Off the Boat's 100th episode with a 30-second look back at the entire series
Paula Abdul to guest on Fresh Off the Boat
Fresh Off the Boat: Randall Park on humanizing the immigrant experience
Fresh Off the Boat EP talks season 3 finale and accomplishing 'lofty goals'
ABC renews Fresh Off the Boat, Speechless
Fresh Off the Boat EP on that Head of the Class cameo and Michael Bolton

Fresh Off the Boat: Writer Jeff Chiang on Louis' paranoia in episode 16
TV // March 07, 2017
Fresh Off the Boat first look: Ali Wong, Ming-Na Wen, and Jeremy Lin appear in the '80s
TV // March 07, 2017
Fresh Off the Boat writer Rich Blomquist reveals the inspiration for Eddie's shoplifting story
TV // February 28, 2017
Fresh Off the Boat writer talks Heather Locklear's guest role as Marvin's ex-wife
TV // February 21, 2017
Fresh Off the Boat writer talks Eddie's romantic first kiss
TV // February 14, 2017
Fresh Off the Boat writer Rachna Fruchbom on that 'The Color Purple' duet
TV // February 07, 2017
Fresh Off the Boat: Get a first look at the Free Comic Book Day comic
TV // February 03, 2017
Fresh Off the Boat: Writer David Smithyman shares his favorite moment from 'Clean Slate'
TV // January 18, 2017
Fresh Off the Boat writer Eric Ziobrowski on that JNCO jeans celebration
TV // January 17, 2017
Fresh Off the Boat writer talks filming Jessica's citizenship scene on election day
TV // January 04, 2017
Fresh Off the Boat season 3: Jeff Chiang recaps episode 8
Article // December 14, 2016
Fresh Off the Boat recap: Season 3, Episode 8
Article // December 14, 2016
Heather Locklear to guest on Fresh Off the Boat
Article // December 13, 2016
Fresh Off the Boat recap: Season 3, Episode 7
Article // December 07, 2016
Fresh Off the Boat season 3: Rich Blomquist recaps episode 7
Article // December 05, 2016
Fresh Off the Boat recap: Season 3, Episode 6
Article // November 30, 2016
Fresh Off the Boat: Jessica & Evan take over Costco in exclusive clip
Article // November 28, 2016
Fresh Off the Boat recap: Season 3, Episode 5
Article // November 15, 2016
Fresh Off the Boat season 3: Sanjay Shah recaps episode 4
Article // November 02, 2016
Fresh Off the Boat recap: Season 3, Episode 4
Article // November 02, 2016
Fresh Off the Boat season 3: Chelsey Crisp recaps episode 3
Article // October 26, 2016
Fresh Off the Boat recap: Season 3, Episode 3
Article // October 25, 2016
Fresh Off the Boat season 3: Kourtney Kang recaps episode 2
Article // October 19, 2016
Fresh Off the Boat recap: Season 3, Episode 2
Article // October 19, 2016
Fresh Off the Boat season 3: Randall Park recaps premiere
Article // October 12, 2016
