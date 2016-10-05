Frequency epilogue reveals character fates after show's cancellation
What ever became of Frank Sullivan?Read More
Frequency finale recap: 'Signal Loss'
Is this the end?Read More
Frequency finale sneak peek: 'We won'
EW has a sneak peek at the 'Frequency' season finale: Are things as perfect as they seem?Read More
Frequency recap: 'Harmonic'
Raimy goes dark to get the answers she needsRead More
Frequency recap: 'Negative Copy'
The space-time continuum fixes all!Read More
Frequency recap: 'The Edison Effect'
Raimy goes for broke — and it's not going to end wellRead More