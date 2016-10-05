Frequency

Based on the 2000 feature film of the same name, The CW’s drama Frequency features Peyton List, Riley Smith, and Mekhi Phifer.

Most Recent

'Frequency' epilogue reveals character fates after show's cancellation

What ever became of Frank Sullivan?
'Frequency' finale recap: 'Signal Loss'

Is this the end?
'Frequency' finale sneak peek: 'We won'

EW has a sneak peek at the 'Frequency' season finale: Are things as perfect as they seem?
'Frequency' recap: 'Harmonic'

Raimy goes dark to get the answers she needs
'Frequency' recap: 'Negative Copy'

The space-time continuum fixes all!
'Frequency' recap: 'The Edison Effect'

Raimy goes for broke — and it's not going to end well
More Frequency

'Frequency' recap: 'Gray Line'

Things just got complicated
'Frequency' recap: 'Interference'

Raimy finds herself in an impossible love triangle while Frank tries to work things out with Julie … all while there's a serial killer on the loose
'Frequency' recap: 'Break, Break, Break'

WATCH: 'Frequency: Frank's undercover girlfriend pays him a visit

'Frequency' recap: 'Deviation'

'Frequency' recap: 'Seven Three'

Frequency sneak peek on Raimy's training officer

All Frequency

'Frequency' to explore the effects of changing the past

Article // October 05, 2016
'Frequency' showrunner on what comes after pilot and how they'll handle time

Article // October 05, 2016
'Frequency' casts 'Mistresses' actor as Raimy's love interest

Article // September 09, 2016
WATCH: Why 'Frequency' is more grounded than other time travel shows

Comic-Con // July 23, 2016
