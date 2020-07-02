Free Fire: EW review
Ben Wheatley's action movie cuts right to an orgy of bullet-riddled mayhem
Brie Larson, Sharlto Copley have feisty reunion in Free Fire clip
Armie Hammer and Cillian Murphy also star in the action-comedy.
Brie Larson and Armie Hammer's Free Fire used 7,000 bullets during production
Watch the '70s-set action film's new trailer and see reactions from its SXSW screening
TIFF 2016: Brie Larson's Free Fire shoot left her covered in bruises
'My job is so weird,' the Oscar winner says at the PEOPLE / EW / InStyle Portrait Studio