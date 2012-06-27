Join EW in the Family Room
Navigating pop culture is no easy task, especially with the younger set in mind. Visit EW's new Family Entertainment Channel (ew.com/family) for children-centric reviews, galleries, and incisive commentary like Anthony Breznican's look at the role of scary kids' moviesRead More
Box office report: 'Taken 2' scores explosive $50 million debut; 'Frankenweenie' (un)dead on arrival
'Frankenweenie': The strange story of Tim Burton's (seemingly) normal hometown
Burton looks back on a childhood that was ... actually kinda normalRead More