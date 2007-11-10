Frank

Most Recent

'Frank' director signs on to direct 'Neverhome' adaptation

'Frank' director signs on to direct 'Neverhome' adaptation

Read More
Frank Movie

Frank Movie

Read More
'Frank' trailer: Michael Fassbender gets eccentric in papier-mache head

'Frank' trailer: Michael Fassbender gets eccentric in papier-mache head

Read More
'Frank' trailer: Michael Fassbender covers up with giant fake head

'Frank' trailer: Michael Fassbender covers up with giant fake head

Read More
Sundance 2014: With tons of movies sold, the lack of a mega deal was no big deal

Sundance 2014: With tons of movies sold, the lack of a mega deal was no big deal

Read More
'Love is Strange' and 'Frank' both get post-Sundance acquisition deals

'Love is Strange' and 'Frank' both get post-Sundance acquisition deals

Read More

All Frank

Frank

Frank

Article // November 10, 2007
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com