Foxcatcher

Most Recent

Mark Schultz apologizes for harsh language in 'Foxcatcher' criticism

Mark Schultz apologizes for harsh language in 'Foxcatcher' criticism

Read More
Wrestler Mark Schultz slams 'Foxcatcher': 'I hate it'

Wrestler Mark Schultz slams 'Foxcatcher': 'I hate it'

Read More
Foxcatcher

Foxcatcher

Read More
Fact-Checking the Film: 'Foxcatcher'

Fact-Checking the Film: 'Foxcatcher'

Read More
Back to the drawing board: Do long-delayed movies fare better?

Back to the drawing board: Do long-delayed movies fare better?

Read More
Steve Carell in 'Foxcatcher': A legacy of clowns who get serious

Steve Carell in 'Foxcatcher': A legacy of clowns who get serious

Read More

More Foxcatcher

Watch Channing Tatum and Steve Carell in the 'Foxcatcher' trailer

Watch Channing Tatum and Steve Carell in the 'Foxcatcher' trailer

Read More
Our Five Faves From Toronto

Our Five Faves From Toronto

Our film critic Chris Nashawaty weighs in on the best of the fest, which wraps up Sept. 14
Read More
Steve Carell gives America hope in new 'Foxcatcher' trailer

Steve Carell gives America hope in new 'Foxcatcher' trailer

Read More
See Steve Carell in this 'creepy' poster for 'Foxcatcher'

See Steve Carell in this 'creepy' poster for 'Foxcatcher'

Read More
Foxcatcher

Foxcatcher

Read More
Foxcatcher

Foxcatcher

Read More

'Foxcatcher' and 'Whiplash' join New York Film Festival lineup

All Foxcatcher

'Saving Mr. Banks,' 'Foxcatcher,' 'Llewyn Davis' to play AFI Fest

'Saving Mr. Banks,' 'Foxcatcher,' 'Llewyn Davis' to play AFI Fest

Article // September 04, 2013
Read More
See Steve Carell as a real-life murderer in 'Foxcatcher'

See Steve Carell as a real-life murderer in 'Foxcatcher'

Article // August 20, 2013
Read More
Sony Pictures Classics sets release date for Steve Carell and Channing Tatum pic 'Foxcatcher'

Sony Pictures Classics sets release date for Steve Carell and Channing Tatum pic 'Foxcatcher'

Article // August 16, 2013
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com