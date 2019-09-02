Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Ford v Ferrari
Chevron Right
Ford v Ferrari
Share
Ford v Ferrari
Most Recent
Joaquin Phoenix tributes 'favorite actor' Heath Ledger in moving SAG Awards speech
Joaquin Phoenix tributes 'favorite actor' Heath Ledger in moving SAG Awards speech
Joker
actor honored the late star who played the DC Comics villain before him.
Read More
Next
'Ford v Ferrari' star Tracy Letts on playing Henry Ford II and exploring the 'weight of legacy'
Ford v Ferrari
star Tracy Letts on playing Henry Ford II and exploring the 'weight of legacy'
Read More
Next
Weekend Movie Preview: New films to see from 'Ford v Ferrari' to 'Charlie's Angels'
Nov. 15-17 Weekend Movie Preview: From
Ford v Ferrari
to
Charlie's Angels
, the best new releases to see now
Read More
Next
How 'Ford v Ferrari' recreated 1966's 24 Hours of Le Mans
How
Ford v Ferrari
recreated 1966's 24 Hours of Le Mans
Read More
Next
Christian Bale says he's done with drastic weight changes for roles
Christian Bale says he's done with drastic weight changes for roles
Read More
Next
'Ford v Ferrari' star Jon Bernthal was thrilled to finally be 'the guy in the suit'
Ford v Ferrari
star Jon Bernthal was thrilled to finally be 'the guy in the suit'
Read More
Next
More Ford v Ferrari
I tried it: What it's like to be a driver in 'Ford v Ferrari'
I tried it: What it's like to be a driver in
Ford v Ferrari
EW’s Brittany Kaplan gets behind the wheel at the Mercedes-Benz & Glamour AMG Driving Academy Experience.
Read More
Next
Josh Lucas compares costar Christian Bale's 'Ford v Ferrari' and 'American Psycho' roles
Josh Lucas compares costar Christian Bale's
Ford v Ferrari
and
American Psycho
roles
Read More
Next
Christian Bale has some important Batman advice for Robert Pattinson
Christian Bale has some important Batman advice for Robert Pattinson
Read More
Next
Christian Bale and Matt Damon explain how the passion in 'Ford v Ferrari' is like filmmaking
Christian Bale and Matt Damon explain how the passion in
Ford v Ferrari
is like filmmaking
Read More
Next
Matt Damon and Christian Bale deliver horse-powered thrills in 1960s racing epic 'Ford v Ferrari'
Matt Damon and Christian Bale deliver horse-powered thrills in 1960s racing epic
Ford v Ferrari
: Review
Read More
Next
Telluride Day Two: 'Marriage Story,' Martin Scorsese, and gondola rides with Renee Zellweger
Telluride Day Two:
Marriage Story
, Martin Scorsese, and gondola rides with Renee Zellweger
Read More
Next
All Ford v Ferrari
'Judy,' 'Uncut Gems,' 'Ford v Ferrari' reviews stoke Oscar fire at Telluride
Judy
,
Uncut Gems
,
Ford v Ferrari
reviews stoke Oscar fire at Telluride
Film Festivals
//
September 02, 2019
Read More
Next
'Judy,' 'Marriage Story,' Adam Sandler, more join Telluride Film Festival lineup
Judy
,
Marriage Story
, Adam Sandler, more join 2019 Telluride Film Festival lineup
Film Festivals
//
September 02, 2019
Read More
Next
Christian Bale and Matt Damon hit the tracks in first 'Ford v Ferrari' trailer
Christian Bale and Matt Damon hit the tracks in first
Ford v Ferrari
trailer
Movies
//
June 03, 2019
Read More
Next
Christian Bale, Matt Damon strap in for 'Ford v Ferrari' first look
Christian Bale, Matt Damon strap in for
Ford v Ferrari
first look
Movies
//
May 24, 2019
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.