For the People finale recap: Ghosts of courtrooms past
Sandra fights for her client, Seth fights for Allison, and Kate and Leonard fight their sexual tension.
For the People recap: Sandra faces her biggest fear
Sandra faces her biggest fear (hospitals), the AUSAs face theirs (working together).
For the People recap: Whose side are you on, anyway?
Jill and Roger face off in the courtroom and put their friendship at risk.
For the People recap: 'Have You Met Leonard Knox?'
It's Leonard Knox's turn to step into the spotlight.
For the People recap: 'Everybody's a Superhero'
Allison doubts herself, Kate makes a new friend, and Sandra and Leonard face off in court again.
For the People recap: 'World's Greatest Judge'
Judge Nicholas Byrne realizes he is powerless against the law, and Leonard has a very interesting question for Kate Littlejohn.