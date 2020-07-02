For the People

For the People finale recap: Ghosts of courtrooms past
Sandra fights for her client, Seth fights for Allison, and Kate and Leonard fight their sexual tension.
For the People recap: Sandra faces her biggest fear
Sandra faces her biggest fear (hospitals), the AUSAs face theirs (working together).
For the People recap: Whose side are you on, anyway?
Jill and Roger face off in the courtroom and put their friendship at risk.
For the People recap: 'Have You Met Leonard Knox?'
It's Leonard Knox's turn to step into the spotlight.
For the People recap: 'Everybody's a Superhero'
Allison doubts herself, Kate makes a new friend, and Sandra and Leonard face off in court again.
For the People recap: 'World's Greatest Judge'
Judge Nicholas Byrne realizes he is powerless against the law, and Leonard has a very interesting question for Kate Littlejohn.
For the People recap: 'The Library Fountain'
Things get personal, as both Seth and Jill take on cases that hit close to home.
For the People recap: '18 Miles Outside of Roanoke'
Sandra Bell and Kate Littlejohn face off and things get heated, Leonard and Seth talk about the weather -- but in a lawyer-y way.
For the People recap: 'Rahowa'
For the People series premiere recap: 'Pilot'
Meet Shondaland's newest leading lady: For the People star Britt Robertson
For the People gives the legal drama a lively Shondaland spin: EW review
Shondaland legal drama For the People adds Britt Robertson

