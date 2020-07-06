Football Night in America recap: New England Patriots dominate Jets
Tom Brady and the Patriots may not be the same team that won three Super Bowls, but they put the Jets in their place with a convincing 37-16 victory that could wound New York's psyche, if not their playoff hopesRead More
Football Night in America recap: Steelers vs Ravens recap
In the latest chapter of the NFL's most black-and-blue rivalry, Joe Flacco and the Ravens stunned the Steelers with a last-second touchdown strike to win, 23-20Read More
Football Night in America recap: America's Team Hates Ending to 'The Philadelphia Story'
The Eagles offense lays down the smack on Dallas and their brash defensive coordinator, Rob Ryan, 34-7Read More
Football Night in America recap: Drew Brees leads Saints
Drew Brees and the Saints put up biggest offensive explosion since 1970, handing the Indianapolis Colts their worst loss everRead More
Football Night in America recap: Bears maul Vikings
The Chicago Bears roughed up the Minnesota Vikings, 39-10, forcing an ineffective Donovan McNabb to the sideline (for good?)Read More
Football Night in America recap: Aaron Rodgers leads Green Bay Packers to victory
On their heels and down two scores, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers regrouped for 25 straight points to decisively top Atlanta. Are they unbeatable?Read More