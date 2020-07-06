Football Night in America

Football Night in America recap: New England Patriots dominate Jets

Tom Brady and the Patriots may not be the same team that won three Super Bowls, but they put the Jets in their place with a convincing 37-16 victory that could wound New York's psyche, if not their playoff hopes
Football Night in America recap: Steelers vs Ravens recap

In the latest chapter of the NFL's most black-and-blue rivalry, Joe Flacco and the Ravens stunned the Steelers with a last-second touchdown strike to win, 23-20
Football Night in America recap: America's Team Hates Ending to 'The Philadelphia Story'

The Eagles offense lays down the smack on Dallas and their brash defensive coordinator, Rob Ryan, 34-7
Football Night in America recap: Drew Brees leads Saints

Drew Brees and the Saints put up biggest offensive explosion since 1970, handing the Indianapolis Colts their worst loss ever
Football Night in America recap: Bears maul Vikings

The Chicago Bears roughed up the Minnesota Vikings, 39-10, forcing an ineffective Donovan McNabb to the sideline (for good?)
Football Night in America recap: Aaron Rodgers leads Green Bay Packers to victory

On their heels and down two scores, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers regrouped for 25 straight points to decisively top Atlanta. Are they unbeatable?
Football Night in America recap: Defenses dominate, demoralize as Ravens bully Jets

Baltimore's relentless D puts dent in Jets' swagger, Mark Sanchez's back.
Football Night in America recap: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat Indianapolis Colts

With Peyton Manning out -- perhaps for the season -- the Colts show some fight against the Steelers before falling late.
