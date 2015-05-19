Foo Fighters

Prince to get all-star tribute concert with John Legend, Alicia Keys, and more
Common, Coldplay's Chris Martin, the Foo Fighters, and Earth, Wind, & Fire are also confirmed.
Foo Fighters invite 10-year-old fan on stage to cover Metallica with them
Collier Cash Rule proved his mettle as he played 'Enter Sandman' with the band
Foo Fighters perform epic three-and-a-half hour show for Lollapalooza crowd
Perry Farrell joined the band for a Jane's Addiction song
Foo Fighters announce ninth album, festival, massive tour
Concrete and Gold drops Sept. 15, with numerous gigs to follow
Foo Fighters surprise fans with rowdy new song, 'Run'
Jeopardy: Foo Fighters a category goes viral online
Foo Fighters not breaking up, according to comedy video
Foo Fighters breakup rumors are 'utterly ridiculous': rep
Foo Fighters cancel tour in wake of Paris attacks
Foo Fighters Rockin 1000: Band performs in Cesena, Italy after viral video
Krist Novoselic deems Foo Fighters the 'best band in the world'
Dave Grohl celebrates Chicago's music scene at Wrigley Field show
1,000 people cover Foo Fighters' 'Learn To Fly'

Foo Fighters: Record Store Day doc arrives online
Article // May 19, 2015
Foo Fighters announce 'Sonic Highways' tour dates
Article // November 18, 2014
Foo Fighters announce July 4 blowout with Joan Jett, LL Cool J
Article // November 06, 2014
Foo Fighters dive into American music roots in 'Sonic Highways'
Article // October 17, 2014
Hear Foo Fighters' 'Sonic Highways' lead single, 'Something from Nothing'
Article // October 16, 2014
HBO to livestream Foo Fighters concert after 'Sonic Highways' premiere
Article // October 14, 2014
Foo Fighters share new 'Sonic Highways' teaser
Article // October 13, 2014
Foo Fighters to join Letterman for week-long residency
Article // October 06, 2014
On the scene: Rush embraces cool factor at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction
Article // April 19, 2013
SXSW: Dave Grohl leads rousing Sound City performance
Music Festivals // March 15, 2013
'Kennedy Center Honors': Buddy Guy, Led Zeppelin tributes rock
Article // December 27, 2012
Dave Grohl's 'Sound City' documentary gets a trailer: Watch it here
Article // December 04, 2012
Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, No Doubt come together for EB charity auction
Article // October 25, 2012
Dave Grohl says Foo Fighters aren't breaking up
Article // October 02, 2012
Foo Fighters threatening to retire again
Article // October 01, 2012
Neil Young, Foo Fighters rock S.F.'s Outside Lands festival: On the scene
Article // August 11, 2012
Dave Grohl to memorialize 'dumpy' studio Sound City in new documentary
Article // May 02, 2012
Dave Grohl clarifies Grammy acceptance speech, is totally cool with Skrillex
Article // February 17, 2012
Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Clarkson, Foo Fighters and more join Grammy performance slate
Article // January 12, 2012
Coachella festival lineup coming this week
Music Festivals // January 08, 2012
Dave Grohl still doesn't care for 'Glee' on 'Chelsea Lately': Watch it here
Article // September 08, 2011
On the scene at Lollapalooza, day three: Foo Fighters, the Cars, and wild weather.
Article // August 08, 2011
On the scene at Lollapalooza, day two: Eminem, Cee Lo, and (shhh! ) Foo Fighters
Article // August 07, 2011
Dave Grohl throws out an audience member at Foo Fighters show for being a fighting fool
Article // July 13, 2011
New free app to feature live sets by Coldplay, Adele, Foo Fighters, Paul Simon, and more
Article // June 21, 2011
