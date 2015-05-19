Prince to get all-star tribute concert with John Legend, Alicia Keys, and more
Common, Coldplay's Chris Martin, the Foo Fighters, and Earth, Wind, & Fire are also confirmed.
Foo Fighters invite 10-year-old fan on stage to cover Metallica with them
Collier Cash Rule proved his mettle as he played 'Enter Sandman' with the band
Foo Fighters perform epic three-and-a-half hour show for Lollapalooza crowd
Perry Farrell joined the band for a Jane's Addiction song
Foo Fighters announce ninth album, festival, massive tour
Concrete and Gold drops Sept. 15, with numerous gigs to follow