Flesh and Bone finale recap: Scorched Earth
The curtain rises on the American Ballet Company's season as it falls on the show.
Flesh and Bone recap: Full Dress
Everyone is making tough calls during tech week.
Female showrunners in 2015: Shonda Rhimes, Mindy Kaling, and more
EW celebrates the women at the helm of some of the year's best television
Flesh and Bone recap: F.U.B.A.R.
A secret comes to light when Claire goes home for the holidays.
Flesh and Bone Golden Globe nomination: Moira Walley-Beckett reflects on end of series
'These nominations are less a eulogy and more of a celebration,' she says of the limited series finishing in December