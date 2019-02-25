Skip to content
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
Phoebe Waller-Bridge takes the stage in her solo show Fleabag.(© Joan Marcus)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge's
Fleabag
play will stream on Amazon to raise money for coronavirus charities
Read More
Andrew Scott; Joey King
Fleabag
's Andrew Scott and
The Act
's Joey King are about to become besties at the SAG Awards
Read More
Fleabag series win
Fleabag
wins Best Comedy at Golden Globes, Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanks Obama
Creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanked President Obama, who factored into a provocative season 1 story line.
Read More
barack-fleabag
Barack Obama gives nod to
Fleabag
in 2019 list of favorite tv shows, movies, and books
Read More
fleabag-season-two-ep02
Fleabag's 'Hot Priest' Andrew Scott applauds possibility of Pope Francis allowing priests to marry
Read More
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Fleabag
season 3? Maybe when she's 50, says Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Read More
More Fleabag
Andrew Scott
Fleabag
's hot priest Andrew Scott lands starring role in Showtime's
Ripley
series
Fleabag Season 2, Episode 2 Phoebe Waller-Bridge CR: Steve Schofield/Amazon Prime Video This Way Up (screen grab) Aisling Bea CR: Hulu
Finished
Fleabag
? Here's what you should watch next
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (speaking) and fellow cast and crew members of 'Fleabag' accept the Outstanding Comedy Series award
Fleabag
stuns again, wins Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Sian Clifford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Andrew Scott attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Even before its big Emmy wins,
Fleabag
was the most popular topic on the red carpet
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge pulls Emmy upset with Lead Actress in a Comedy win
fleabag-season-two-ep02
Thirsty for
Fleabag
's hot priest? Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott hand out drinks to fans
Phoebe Waller-Bridge takes the stage in her solo show Fleabag.(© Joan Marcus)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge's one-woman show version of
Fleabag
is headed to movie theaters
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Fleabag
creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge explains how she cracked season 2
fleabag-season-two-fleabag-2_20180917_d18_ep02_0120R_rgb
Fleabag
book written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge to be published this fall
Jenny Rainsford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge
You can hold adorable guinea pigs at
Fleabag
-inspired pop-up cafe in Los Angeles
fleabag-season-two-fleabag-2_20180923_d23_ep05_0023R_rgb
Fleabag
season 2 is a blasphemous love story: EW review
fleabag-season-two-fleabag-2_20180910_d13_ep02_varley_0078R_rgb
Fleabag
season 2 trailer teases a heavenly romance
All Fleabag
FOX, FX And Hulu 2019 Golden Globe Awards After Party - Inside
Fleabag
creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge reacts to Olivia Colman's Oscar win
Oscars
//
February 25, 2019
Image
Phoebe Waller-Bridge: 'Fleabag' is a love letter to my sister
Article
//
October 14, 2016
