Most Recent
''The Forgotten'' has a memorable debut weekend
Julianne Moore's thriller tops the box office, pulling in more money than the rest of the top five combined Read More
''The Forgotten'' will top the box office
Julianne Moore's thriller should edge out last week's No. 1, ''Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow,'' plus ''Mr. 3000'' and ''First Daughter'' Read More
More First Daughter
Why Katie Holmes and Mandy Moore are facing off
The two First Daughters will go head-to-head at the box office with similar movies about being a teen living in the White House
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.