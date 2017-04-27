Fire Island finale recap: 'New Day, New Rosé'
The boys end their summer with Patrick accusing Cheyenne of cheating on his boyfriend
Fire Island recap: 'Mercury Is in Retrograde'
Patrick invites his ex-boyfriend Chris to visit even though he has beef with Cheyenne. Oh, girl! There's drama.
Fire Island recap: 'I Love My Boys'
Drama heats up between Patrick and Cheyenne as things cool down between Brandon and Jallen. Also, everyone's moms come to visit!
Fire Island recap: 'Let's Go to Tea'
None of these guys know how to throw a party.
This tear-filled Fire Island clip will break your heart... and give you hope
Series star Justin Russo opens up about suicide attempt
Fire Island recap: 'Not in the Face'
The boys play dodgeball, Patrick enters a drag pageant, Brandon finds a man, and Cheyenne is drama — again.