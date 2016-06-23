Skip to content
Follow Us
Home
Finding Dory
Finding Dory
Finding Dory
Most Recent
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres uses
Finding Dory
plot to criticize immigration ban
Read More
ABC News: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump
White House screens
Finding Dory
amid immigration ban protests
Read More
finding-dory-santa-clarita
New on Netflix in February:
Finding Dory
and
Santa Clarita Diet
Everything coming to Netflix in February
Read More
Image
Annie Award 2017: Zootopia, Kubo and the Two Strings lead nominations
'The Red Turtle' and Japan's 'Your Name.' also score major nods
Read More
Image
Oscars 2017: Best Animated Feature contenders revealed
Read More
Image
Finding Dory deleted scene shows Nemo's tank gang escape
Read More
More Finding Dory
Image
Finding Dory names Oct. 7 'World Septopus Day'
Ed O'Neill has sent you a sept message.
Image
'Finding Dory' box office crosses $900 million worldwide
Image
Ghostbusters box office: Secret Life of Pets takes No. 1 for second weekend
Image
Box office predictions: Secret Life of Pets to sink Finding Dory
Image
Secret Life of Pets reviews: what critics are saying about this week's new releases
Image
July Fourth box office: Finding Dory, Legend of Tarzan neck-and-neck
Image
Weekend box office: Legend of Tarzan, Purge: Election Year soar
Image
Finding Dory, Independence Day 2: Stephen Colbert spoofs blockbuster taglines
Image
Critical Mass: Tarzan crashes, critics endorse The Purge: Election Year
Image
Sausage Party trailer shown before Finding Dory, theater apologizes
Image
Finding Dory box office crosses $300 million domestically in record time
Image
Finding Dory
douses
Independence Day: Resurgence
at weekend box office
All Finding Dory
Image
Box office predictions: Finding Dory to hold off Independence Day: Resurgence
Article
//
June 23, 2016
Image
Critical Mass: What the critics are saying about The Shallows
Article
//
June 23, 2016
Image
'Finding Nemo 3'? Here's whether it could happen
Article
//
June 20, 2016
Image
Weekend box office: Finding Dory's $135.1 million animated film record
Article
//
June 19, 2016
Image
Finding Dory: Original Finding Nemo voice has role
Article
//
June 19, 2016
Image
Finding Dory box office: Friday numbers project record-breaking opening
Article
//
June 18, 2016
Image
Finding Dory: Ed O'Neill didn't know he was a lead
Article
//
June 17, 2016
Image
'Finding Dory' sets animated box office record with $9.2 million Thursday
Article
//
June 17, 2016
Image
Finding Dory: Justin Bieber mashup video debuts online
Article
//
June 17, 2016
Image
Box office predictions: Finding Dory scouts the No. 1 spot over 'entral Intelligance
Article
//
June 16, 2016
Image
Finding Dory: Disney Pixar film using new audio system for visually impaired moviegoers
Article
//
June 16, 2016
Image
Diane Keaton picks new lover in game of Who'd You Rather
Article
//
June 16, 2016
Image
Finding Dory: Ellen DeGeneres recaps years of asking for Nemo sequel
Article
//
June 16, 2016
Image
Dory: The untold story
Article
//
June 16, 2016
Image
Finding Dory: Ellen DeGeneres character brought to life by YouTube makeup artist
Article
//
June 15, 2016
Image
'Finding Dory': EW review
Article
//
June 10, 2016
Image
'Finding Dory' trailer: Ellen DeGeneres' Dory sets out to find her family
Article
//
May 24, 2016
Image
Finding Dory: Mother's Day promo sees Dory chasing after her parents
Article
//
May 08, 2016
Image
Ellen DeGeneres talks Finding Dory
Article
//
April 18, 2016
Finding Nemo (2003) G, 100 mins., directed by Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich, starring the voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould
'Finding Dory': First 27 minutes play at CinemaCon
Article
//
April 13, 2016
Image
'Finding Dory': The genius secret of how Pixar cast its 'Nemo' sequel
Article
//
April 10, 2016
Image
Piper: Pixar's cutest new short-film hero gets first look
Article
//
April 06, 2016
Image
Finding Dory Pixar Easter egg revealed
Article
//
April 01, 2016
Image
Finding Dory: Cast and characters list
Article
//
March 30, 2016
Image
Finding Dory: See the new Pixar poster
Article
//
March 09, 2016
Load More
Finding Dory
