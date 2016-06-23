Finding Dory

Most Recent

Ellen DeGeneres uses Finding Dory plot to criticize immigration ban
White House screens Finding Dory amid immigration ban protests
New on Netflix in February: Finding Dory and Santa Clarita Diet
Everything coming to Netflix in February
Annie Award 2017: Zootopia, Kubo and the Two Strings lead nominations
'The Red Turtle' and Japan's 'Your Name.' also score major nods
Oscars 2017: Best Animated Feature contenders revealed
Finding Dory deleted scene shows Nemo's tank gang escape
Advertisement

More Finding Dory

Finding Dory names Oct. 7 'World Septopus Day'
Ed O'Neill has sent you a sept message.
'Finding Dory' box office crosses $900 million worldwide
Ghostbusters box office: Secret Life of Pets takes No. 1 for second weekend
Box office predictions: Secret Life of Pets to sink Finding Dory
Secret Life of Pets reviews: what critics are saying about this week's new releases
July Fourth box office: Finding Dory, Legend of Tarzan neck-and-neck
Weekend box office: Legend of Tarzan, Purge: Election Year soar

All Finding Dory

Box office predictions: Finding Dory to hold off Independence Day: Resurgence
Article // June 23, 2016
Critical Mass: What the critics are saying about The Shallows
Article // June 23, 2016
'Finding Nemo 3'? Here's whether it could happen
Article // June 20, 2016
Weekend box office: Finding Dory's $135.1 million animated film record
Article // June 19, 2016
Finding Dory: Original Finding Nemo voice has role
Article // June 19, 2016
Finding Dory box office: Friday numbers project record-breaking opening
Article // June 18, 2016
Finding Dory: Ed O'Neill didn't know he was a lead
Article // June 17, 2016
'Finding Dory' sets animated box office record with $9.2 million Thursday
Article // June 17, 2016
Finding Dory: Justin Bieber mashup video debuts online
Article // June 17, 2016
Box office predictions: Finding Dory scouts the No. 1 spot over 'entral Intelligance
Article // June 16, 2016
Finding Dory: Disney Pixar film using new audio system for visually impaired moviegoers
Article // June 16, 2016
Diane Keaton picks new lover in game of Who'd You Rather
Article // June 16, 2016
Finding Dory: Ellen DeGeneres recaps years of asking for Nemo sequel
Article // June 16, 2016
Dory: The untold story
Article // June 16, 2016
Finding Dory: Ellen DeGeneres character brought to life by YouTube makeup artist
Article // June 15, 2016
'Finding Dory': EW review
Article // June 10, 2016
'Finding Dory' trailer: Ellen DeGeneres' Dory sets out to find her family
Article // May 24, 2016
Finding Dory: Mother's Day promo sees Dory chasing after her parents
Article // May 08, 2016
Ellen DeGeneres talks Finding Dory
Article // April 18, 2016
'Finding Dory': First 27 minutes play at CinemaCon
Article // April 13, 2016
'Finding Dory': The genius secret of how Pixar cast its 'Nemo' sequel
Article // April 10, 2016
Piper: Pixar's cutest new short-film hero gets first look
Article // April 06, 2016
Finding Dory Pixar Easter egg revealed
Article // April 01, 2016
Finding Dory: Cast and characters list
Article // March 30, 2016
Finding Dory: See the new Pixar poster
Article // March 09, 2016
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com