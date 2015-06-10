Top Navigation
Sweepstakes
Fifty Shades of Grey
'Fifty Shades of Grey' author E.L. James announces new book
Fifty Shades
author E.L. James announces new book
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades of Grey' director opens up about clash with E.L. James
Fifty Shades of Grey
director opens up about clash with E.L. James
'Every scene was fought over,' Sam Taylor-Johnson said
Read More
Next
Watch figure skaters perform 'Fifty Shades of Grey'-inspired routine
Watch figure skaters perform a
Fifty Shades of Grey
-inspired routine
Read More
Next
Fifty Shades of No: See Miss Piggy & Kermit as Christian & Anastasia
Fifty Shades of Grey mashup features Kermit, Miss Piggy
Read More
Next
Harley Quinn and Joker go 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in mashup video
Suicide Squad goes Fifty Shades of Grey for trailer mashup
Read More
Next
Razzies 2016: 'Fifty Shades of Grey,' 'Fantastic Four' tie for worst picture
Razzies 2016 winners: Fifty Shades of Grey, Fantastic Four tie for worst picture
Read More
Next
More Fifty Shades of Grey
'Fifty Shades Freed' casts Brant Daugherty as Luke Sawyer
Fifty Shades of Grey sequel Fifty Shades Freed casts Brant Daugherty as Luke Sawyer
Read More
Next
Arielle Kebbel signs on for 'Fifty Shades Freed'
Arielle Kebbel signs on for 'Fifty Shades Freed'
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades of Grey' is now an Oscar nominee
Oscars: Fifty Shades of Grey nominated for Best Original Song
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades of Grey,' 'Pixels' lead Razzies pack of year's worst
Razzies nominations 2016: 50 Shades of Grey, Pixels lead pack of year's worst
Read More
Next
People's Choice Awards: Dakota Johnson jokes that everyone has 'seen my boobs'
People's Choice Awards: Dakota Johnson jokes that everyone has 'seen my boobs'
Read More
Next
Dakota Johnson is 'proud' of 'Fifty Shades,' sick of Hollywood ageism
Dakota Johnson is proud of Fifty Shades, sick of Hollywood ageism
Read More
Next
Fifty Shades sequels scheduled to shoot back-to-back
Director James Foley helming both movies
Previous
Stephenie Meyer has no plans to release 'Midnight Sun' after Grey'
Charlie Hunnam: Backing out of Fifty Shades of Grey was 'the worst professional experience of my life'
Universal box office record
Fifty Shades of Grey: Charlie Hunnam describes 'very painful' decision to exit film
New Fifty Shades book stolen from publisher
Next
All Fifty Shades of Grey
'Fifty Shades of Grey' screenwriter hasn't seen the movie
'Fifty Shades of Grey' screenwriter Kelly Marcel hasn't seen the movie
Article
//
June 10, 2015
Read More
Next
Emilia Clarke: Nudity = 'Fifty Shades' nix
Emilia Clarke: 50 Shades of Grey was not going to happen because of nudity
Article
//
May 28, 2015
Read More
Next
From PEOPLE: Get the skinny on all changes in unrated 'Fifty Shades of Grey'
From PEOPLE: Unrated 'Fifty Shades of Grey' changes
Article
//
May 08, 2015
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades of Grey' soundtrack gets a remix album
'Fifty Shades of Grey' soundtrack gets a remix album
Article
//
May 05, 2015
Read More
Next
Honest Trailers celebrates 100th episode with '50 Shades of Grey'
Honest Trailers celebrates 100th episode with 50 Shades of Grey
Article
//
May 05, 2015
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades' sequel will be 'more like a thriller': Studio exec
The
Fifty Shades
sequel will be 'more like a thriller'
Article
//
April 30, 2015
Read More
Next
'Pacific Rim 2' delayed by 4 months
Pacific Rim 2 release date shifted
Article
//
April 24, 2015
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades' sequels in Feb. 17 and '18
Universal announces release dates for 'Fifty Shades' sequels
Article
//
April 23, 2015
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades' Blu-ray clip: Dakota Johnson's first trip to Red Room
'Fifty Shades' exclusive clip: Dakota Johnson's first time in the Red Room
Article
//
April 23, 2015
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades' script by E.L. James' hubby
E.L. James' husband to adapt
Fifty Shades
sequel
Article
//
April 22, 2015
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades' sequel: Who should direct?
'Fifty Shades' sequel: Who should direct?
Article
//
March 27, 2015
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades' sequel to get new director
'Fifty Shades of Grey' sequel needs a director as Sam Taylor-Johnson moves on
Article
//
March 25, 2015
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades' DVD has 'alternate ending'
Unrated 'Fifty Shades of Grey' DVD will include an alternate ending
Article
//
March 24, 2015
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades of Grey' banned in India
India bans 'Fifty Shades of Grey'
Article
//
March 05, 2015
Read More
Next
One and done: Why do so many directors leave major franchises after successfully launching the first film?
Why do so many directors leave major franchises after the first film?
Article
//
March 05, 2015
Read More
Next
'SNL' host poll: How'd Dakota Johnson do?
'SNL' best host poll: How will you remember Dakota Johnson's first time?
Article
//
March 02, 2015
Read More
Next
'SNL' react: Your quick take on Dakota Johnson and Alabama Shakes?
Dakota Johnson hosts 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend: Talk about it here!
Article
//
February 27, 2015
Read More
Next
'Focus' aims to lift box office crown from 'Fifty Shades of Grey'
Box office preview: 'Focus' and 'Fifty Shades' face off
Article
//
February 26, 2015
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades' down 72 percent, still No. 1
'Fifty Shades of Grey' tops the box office
Article
//
February 22, 2015
Read More
Next
Dr. Seuss' 'What Pet Should I Get?': July
On the Books: Newly discovered Dr. Seuss book to be released in July
Article
//
February 18, 2015
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades' soundtrack debuts big
'Fifty Shades of Grey' lands biggest soundtrack debut since 2009
Article
//
February 18, 2015
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades of Grey' brawl in Glasgow
'Fifty Shades of Grey' row gets three women arrested in Glasgow
Article
//
February 17, 2015
Read More
Next
Jamie Dornan war film to debut on Netflix
Jamie Dornan war thriller to premiere on Netflix
Article
//
February 16, 2015
Read More
Next
'Fifty Shades' dominates Friday box office
'Fifty Shades' dominates Friday box office
Article
//
February 14, 2015
Read More
Next
The Weeknd performs 'Fifty Shades' song 'Earned It' on 'The Tonight Show'
The Weeknd performs 'Fifty Shades' song 'Earned It' on 'The Tonight Show'
Article
//
February 13, 2015
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
