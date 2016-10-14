Skip to content
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
Home
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker
Share
Fifty Shades Darker
Most Recent
Fifty Shades Freed
19 lingering questions about
Fifty Shades Freed
Why doesn't anyone in this office have a computer?
Read More
fsdrkpk001_d071_00135r
16 lingering questions about
Fifty Shades Darker
Does Rihanna not exist in this universe?
Read More
mother!
Razzies nominations: Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Cruise among Hollywood's worst
Read More
gifts
Critical Mass:
Get Out
ropes critics in
Read More
fifty-shades
Fifty Shades Darker
trailer remixed with scathing reviews
Read More
screen-shot-2017-02-10-at-11-08-15-pm
Jamie Dornan makes funny sex noises during 'Fifty Shades' scenes
Read More
More Fifty Shades Darker
fsdrkpk001_d071_00135r
Fifty Shades Darker
: 7 biggest changes from page to screen
lego-batman-jamie-dornan
LEGO Batman
goes
Fifty Shades Darker
in Jimmy Kimmel mashup video
It's 'Fifty Shades' of the Dark Knight
Film Title: Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker:
Here's what the critics are saying
Film Title: Fifty Shades Darker
'Fifty Shades Darker': EW review
2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - Taylor Swift Performance
Taylor Swift says Super Bowl pre-party is her only 2017 tour date
fsdrkpk001_d071_00135r
Fifty Shades Darker
VR experience takes fans inside the masquerade ball
tswift-fifty-shades-darker
Watch Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid jam out to 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'
The singer knows how to shake it off.
ZAYN, Taylor Swift - I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Taylor Swift goes behind the scenes of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' video
fifty-shades-darker
New
Fifty Shades Darker
trailer drops during
The Bachelor
premiere
Fifty Shades Darker - (TV Spot2) (HD) (screen grab) CR:
Fifty Shades Darker
TV spot airs during New Year's Eve
All Crops: Fifty Shades Trailer Screengrab
Fifty Shades Darker trailer: 8 Most GIF-able moments
All Crops: Fifty Shades Screengrab
Fifty Shades Darker trailer: Ana and Christian make a sexy return to the elevator
All Fifty Shades Darker
Image
Fifty Shades Darker virtual reality will bring the fantasy to life
Article
//
October 14, 2016
Image
Fifty Shades Darker trailer passes Star Wars: The Force Awakens for most views in 24 hours
Article
//
September 15, 2016
Image
Fifty Shades Darker trailer: Miguel covers Crazy In Love
Article
//
September 13, 2016
Image
Fifty Shades Darker trailer teases sexy sequel
Article
//
September 13, 2016
Image
Fifty Shades Darker: E.L. James writes book from Christian's point of view
Article
//
September 13, 2016
Image
Fifty Shades: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan resume filming sequels in France
Article
//
July 16, 2016
Image
Fifty Shades Darker casts Hugh Dancy as Christian Grey's shrink
Article
//
April 07, 2016
Image
Teen Wolf star Tyler Hoechlin cast in Fifty Shades Darker
Article
//
February 26, 2016
Image
'The Knick' star Eric Johnson joins 'Fifty Shades' sequel
Article
//
February 12, 2016
Image
Bella Heathcote cast as Christian Grey's S&M ex in Fifty Shades sequel
Article
//
February 05, 2016
Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan 'looking forward' to playing Christian Grey again in 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Article
//
November 20, 2015
Image
Fifty Shades Darker teaser: Jamie Dornan suits up for a masquerade
Article
//
April 30, 2015
Image
Fifty Shades Darker photo: Jamie Dornan wears mask in first look
Article
//
April 24, 2015
