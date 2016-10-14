Fifty Shades Darker

Most Recent

19 lingering questions about Fifty Shades Freed
Why doesn't anyone in this office have a computer?
16 lingering questions about Fifty Shades Darker
Does Rihanna not exist in this universe?
Razzies nominations: Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Cruise among Hollywood's worst
Critical Mass: Get Out ropes critics in
Fifty Shades Darker trailer remixed with scathing reviews
Jamie Dornan makes funny sex noises during 'Fifty Shades' scenes
Advertisement

More Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: 7 biggest changes from page to screen
LEGO Batman goes Fifty Shades Darker in Jimmy Kimmel mashup video
It's 'Fifty Shades' of the Dark Knight
Fifty Shades Darker: Here's what the critics are saying
'Fifty Shades Darker': EW review
Taylor Swift says Super Bowl pre-party is her only 2017 tour date
Fifty Shades Darker VR experience takes fans inside the masquerade ball
Watch Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid jam out to 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'

The singer knows how to shake it off.

All Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker virtual reality will bring the fantasy to life
Article // October 14, 2016
Fifty Shades Darker trailer passes Star Wars: The Force Awakens for most views in 24 hours
Article // September 15, 2016
Fifty Shades Darker trailer: Miguel covers Crazy In Love
Article // September 13, 2016
Fifty Shades Darker trailer teases sexy sequel
Article // September 13, 2016
Fifty Shades Darker: E.L. James writes book from Christian's point of view
Article // September 13, 2016
Fifty Shades: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan resume filming sequels in France
Article // July 16, 2016
Fifty Shades Darker casts Hugh Dancy as Christian Grey's shrink
Article // April 07, 2016
Teen Wolf star Tyler Hoechlin cast in Fifty Shades Darker
Article // February 26, 2016
'The Knick' star Eric Johnson joins 'Fifty Shades' sequel
Article // February 12, 2016
Bella Heathcote cast as Christian Grey's S&M ex in Fifty Shades sequel
Article // February 05, 2016
Jamie Dornan 'looking forward' to playing Christian Grey again in 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Article // November 20, 2015
Fifty Shades Darker teaser: Jamie Dornan suits up for a masquerade
Article // April 30, 2015
Fifty Shades Darker photo: Jamie Dornan wears mask in first look
Article // April 24, 2015
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com