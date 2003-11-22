Field of Dreams

Most Recent

Yankees and White Sox to play 2020 game on the 'Field of Dreams'

Yankees and White Sox to play 2020 game on the Field of Dreams

Read More
Kevin Costner says Robin Williams almost played his part in 'Field of Dreams'

Kevin Costner says Robin Williams almost played his part in Field of Dreams

Read More
'Field of Dreams' returning to theaters, just in time for Father's Day

Field of Dreams returning to theaters for its 30th anniversary, just in time for Father's Day

Read More
W.P. Kinsella, whose book inspired 'Field of Dreams,' dies at 81

W.P. Kinsella dead: Author whose book inspired Field of Dreams dies at 81

Read More
Kevin Costner plays catch with his sons on the 'Field of Dreams'

Kevin Costner plays catch with his sons on the 'Field of Dreams'

Read More
Ross Family Movie Challenge: 'Field of Dreams' vs. 'FInding Neverland'

Ross Family Movie Challenge: 'Field of Dreams' vs. 'FInding Neverland'

Read More

More Field of Dreams

Big plans for the Field of Dreams

Big plans for the Field of Dreams

Kevin Costner made Iowa's baseball diamond in a cornfield iconic 22 years ago, now the spot is moving into the future
Read More
Feedback: Oct. 14, 2011

Feedback: Oct. 14, 2011

Much love for Neil Patrick Harris, YOUR picks from Emmys Winners and Losers, and more
Read More

All Field of Dreams

Why ''Field of Dreams'' is a top tearjerker

Why ''Field of Dreams'' is a top tearjerker

Article // November 22, 2003
Read More
Field of Dreams

Field of Dreams

Article // July 26, 1996
Read More
Field of Dreams

Field of Dreams

Article // March 02, 1990
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com