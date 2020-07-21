Feed the Beast

'Feed the Beast' canceled after one season

Feed the Beast canceled

'Feed the Beast' season finale recap: 'Fire'

Feed the Beast season 1 finale recap: Fire

Dion makes a last-ditch effort to pay his debt to the Tooth Fairy, but it may be too late
'Feed The Beast' recap: 'Be My Baby'

Feed The Beast recap: Be My Baby

The bodies start to pile up as the Tooth Fairy lashes out, TJ brings a gun to school, and Dion and Tommy continue to fight
'Feed the Beast' recap: 'In Lies the Truth'

Feed the Beast recap: In Lies the Truth

From Dion and Pilar to Marisa and the Tooth Fairy, everybody's hiding something
'Feed the Beast': How a 'Top Chef' winner keeps AMC's kitchen in check

Feed the Beast: Harold Dieterle talks AMC drama

'Feed the Beast' recap: 'Tabula Rasa'

Feed the Beast recap: Tabula Rasa

Tommy and Dion manage to get a food critic inside Thirio, but his past with Dion reveals a big secret
'Feed The Beast' recap: 'The Wild West'

Feed the Beast recap: The Wild West

While the team races to fix the gas before Thirio's opening, Tommy can't get Rie and Dion's potential affair out of his mind
'Feed The Beast' recap: 'Gimme a T'

Feed The Beast recap: Gimme a T

While Dion struggles to get by, Tommy deals with Pilar's incompetence and stumbles upon a secret that could destroy him
'Feed the Beast' recap: 'Secret Sauce'

Feed The Beast recap: Secret Sauce

'Feed the Beast' recap: 'Screw You, Randy'

Feed the Beast recap: Screw You, Randy

'Feed the Beast' recap: 'Father of the Year'

Feed the Beast recap: Father of the Year

'Feed The Beast' premiere recap: 'Pilot Light'

Feed The Beast premiere recap: Pilot Light

Feed the Beast: EW review

