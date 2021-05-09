Fear the Walking Dead showrunners say a big reinvention is coming in season 8
"Season 8 will have a very different environment from what we have seen before. And it will, in many ways, be centered around the water," Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss tell EW.
Kim Dickens on her 'fiery and explosive' return to Fear the Walking Dead
"It was still Madison to me, albeit completely different. It was exciting to have the challenge."
How Colman Domingo helped bring Kim Dickens back to Fear the Walking Dead
The actress talks about getting over the disappointment of being "killed off" on the horror drama series, and how Domingo acted as a liaison to help bring her back.
Are they killing off Charlie on Fear the Walking Dead?
Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg discuss young love gone to hell.
Alycia Debnam-Carey will get 'pretty sweaty' on Fear the Walking Dead
"I think Alycia Debnam-Carey got tired of being spritzed down with a spray bottle," co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss says.
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners discuss death by bagpipes
"If you were to play the bagpipes in the zombie apocalypse, that would be a rough instrument to play because they're so loud."