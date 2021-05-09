Fear the Walking Dead

Most Recent

Fear the Walking Dead showrunners say a big reinvention is coming in season 8
"Season 8 will have a very different environment from what we have seen before. And it will, in many ways, be centered around the water," Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss tell EW.
Kim Dickens on her 'fiery and explosive' return to Fear the Walking Dead
"It was still Madison to me, albeit completely different. It was exciting to have the challenge."
How Colman Domingo helped bring Kim Dickens back to Fear the Walking Dead
The actress talks about getting over the disappointment of being "killed off" on the horror drama series, and how Domingo acted as a liaison to help bring her back.
Are they killing off Charlie on Fear the Walking Dead?
Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg discuss young love gone to hell.
Alycia Debnam-Carey will get 'pretty sweaty' on Fear the Walking Dead
"I think Alycia Debnam-Carey got tired of being spritzed down with a spray bottle," co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss says.
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners discuss death by bagpipes
"If you were to play the bagpipes in the zombie apocalypse, that would be a rough instrument to play because they're so loud."
Advertisement

More Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead showrunners preview 'impactful' return of Kim Dickens as Madison
"She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8," the producers tease.
The first photo of Kim Dickens' return to Fear the Walking Dead shows lots of leather
She's not dead… but she still looks deadly!
Kim Dickens to return as Fear the Walking Dead series regular
The Fear the Walking Dead showrunners on the return of a familiar face
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners weigh in on Strand going full Negan
Is Fear the Walking Dead making Strand a villain in season 7?
Fear the Walking Dead reveals season 7 premiere date and post-blast wasteland

All Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead showrunners explain that devastating twist ending
TV // May 09, 2021
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners weigh in on the latest CRM link
TV // May 02, 2021
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners on the latest shocking ending
TV // April 18, 2021
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners on staging the 'most heartbreaking ending imaginable'
TV // April 11, 2021
Garret Dillahunt reacts to John Dorie shocker on Fear the Walking Dead
TV // April 11, 2021
Fear the Walking Dead trailer shows 'death, destruction, decay'
TV // February 17, 2021
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners answer midseason finale burning questions
TV // November 22, 2020
Fear the Walking Dead is having its best season ever
TV // November 17, 2020
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners on John Dorie's big decision
TV // November 15, 2020
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners on big Sherry backstory reveal
TV // November 08, 2020
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners explain their homage to Chinatown
TV // November 01, 2020
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners on that Dwight and Sherry reunion
TV // October 25, 2020
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners explain Strand's shocking move
TV // October 18, 2020
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners answer season premiere burning questions
TV // October 11, 2020
Fear the Walking Dead premiere recap: Morgan's dead. Long live Morgan.
Recaps // October 11, 2020
Fear the Walking Dead releases season 6 premiere date and trailer
Comic-Con // July 24, 2020
Fear the Walking Dead has a time jump coming in season 6
TV // January 09, 2020
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners weigh in on Morgan's fate
TV // September 29, 2019
Fear the Walking Dead season finale recap: Can this show survive? Should it?
Recaps // September 29, 2019
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners promise 'a big change coming'
TV // September 29, 2019
Did Dwight just find Sherry on Fear the Walking Dead?
TV // September 27, 2019
Fear the Walking Dead recap: Morgan gets his own Negan knockoff
Recaps // September 22, 2019
Watch a Fear the Walking Dead Pioneers recruitment video
TV // September 20, 2019
Fear the Walking Dead recap: Snooping behind enemy lines
Recaps // September 15, 2019
Fear the Walking Dead to air nod to first TWD episode
TV // September 13, 2019
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com