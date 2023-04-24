Fatal Attraction (TV series)

Fatal Attraction review: A decent thriller undone by a ridiculous ending
Truly, the finale twist was so dumb it made my blood boil like a bunny.
Fatal Attraction star Joshua Jackson says his Dan 'has to deal with the repercussions of his actions'
'The movie really presents him as the victim of circumstance, even though he's the one that committed the act,' Jackson says.
Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson strike up a dangerous affair in new Fatal Attraction teaser
In the upcoming series, Jackson plays a married man who embarks on an illicit romance with dire consequences.
Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson come face-to-face in Fatal Attraction first look
The Paramount+ series is shifting the story to be from Alex's perspective.
Joshua Jackson teases Fatal Attraction series: 'There is definitely a bunny'
The star of Peacock's Dr. Death tells EW that his upcoming Fatal Attraction series is an 'even more emotionally intense' version of the story told in the classic 1987 film.