Fast and Furious
Fast and Furious
Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez return for 'Fast & Furious' videogame
Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson return for
Fast & Furious
videogame
Dwayne Johnson thanks Vin Diesel for 'Hobbs & Shaw' support, hints at 'Fast & Furious' return
Dwayne Johnson thanks Vin Diesel for
Hobbs & Shaw
support, hints at
Fast & Furious
return
Vin Diesel shares sweet message on Paul Walker's birthday: 'You continue to make the world a better place'
Vin Diesel shares sweet message on Paul Walker's birthday: 'You continue to make the world a better place'
'Fast & Furious' writer open to sending franchise to space
Fast & Furious
writer open to sending franchise to space
'Animal Kingdom,' 'Peaky Blinders' star among 3 actors cast in 'Fast & Furious 9'
Animal Kingdom, Peaky Blinders
star among 3 actors cast in
Fast & Furious 9
'Fast & Furious' animated series careens towards Netflix with first teaser
Fast & Furious
animated series careens towards Netflix with first teaser
John Cena straps in for 'Fast & Furious 9'
John Cena straps in for
Fast & Furious 9
These are the female 'Fast & Furious' spin-offs we'd love to see
Vin Diesel says a female
Fast & Furious
spin-off is coming, so here are some we'd love to see
Jason Statham: 'Fast & Furious' spin-off will be 'brimming' with action
Jason Statham says
Fast & Furious
spin-off will be 'brimming' with action and humor
Vin Diesel teases that 'Fast 9' will be even 'bigger'
Vin Diesel teases that
Fast 9
will be even 'bigger'
Five things we need to see in the 'Fast & Furious' animated series
Five things we need to see in the
Fast & Furious
animated series
'Fast & Furious': David Leitch to direct spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson
David Leitch to direct
Fast & Furious
spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham
John Cena says it would be a 'dream' to join Dwayne Johnson in Fast & Furious franchise
Fast & Furious
franchise
Dwayne Johnson teases
Fast & Furious
spin-off: ‘We’ve got a lot of surprises’
Tyrese blames 'clown' Dwayne Johnson for breaking up Fast & Furious family
Fast & Furious
family
Fast & Furious
spinoff speeds to 2019 release date
Fast & Furious
live tour to begin in London next January
Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot meet up for quality time with daughters
Vin Diesel pays tribute to Paul Walker as 'Fast & Furious' wins MTV Generation Award
Awards // May 07, 2017
Vin Diesel pays tribute to Paul Walker as
Fast & Furious
wins MTV Generation Award
Awards
//
May 07, 2017
'Fast & Furious' to receive MTV's Generation Award
Movies // April 28, 2017
Fast & Furious
to receive MTV's Generation Award
Movies
//
April 28, 2017
Vin Diesel tells his side of the Charlize Theron 'Fast 8' kiss story
Movies // June 17, 2020
Vin Diesel tells his side of the Charlize Theron
Fast 8
kiss story
Movies
//
June 17, 2020
Fast and Furious franchise will embark on a live arena tour in 2018
Movies // February 07, 2017
Fast and Furious
is getting a live arena tour in 2018
Movies
//
February 07, 2017
Vin Diesel announces dates for 9th & 10th 'Fast and Furious' movies
Article // February 03, 2016
Fast and Furious 9 and 10 release dates announced by Vin Diesel
Article
//
February 03, 2016
Tyrese Gibson on second anniversary of Paul Walker's death
Article // November 30, 2015
Paul Walker: Tyrese Gibson remembers Fast and Furious costar on second anniversary of his death
Article
//
November 30, 2015
'Fast & Furious' might get spinoffs after the next trilogy, says Vin Diesel
Article // November 16, 2015
Fast & Furious spinoffs might happens, says Vin Diesel
Article
//
November 16, 2015
Vin Diesel posts photo with F. Gary Gray
Furious 8: Vin Diesel posts photo with F. Gary Gray
Article
//
October 06, 2015
Vin Diesel says final 'Fast & Furious' trilogy will happen
Vin Diesel: Fast & Furious trilogy will end franchise at 10 films
Article
//
September 28, 2015
'Fast & Furious' ride coming to Universal Studios Florida
Article // August 25, 2015
Fast & Furious ride coming to Universal Studios Florida
Article
//
August 25, 2015
CinemaCon 2015: Vin Diesel announces 'Furious 8,' and 'Fifty Shades' gets a Valentine's Day release date
Article // April 24, 2015
CinemaCon 2015: Vin Diesel announces 'Furious 8,' 'Fifty Shades' gets a Valentine’s Day release date
Article
//
April 24, 2015
'Fast & Furious' new cast portrait (and why it's 'Furious Seven')
Article // March 25, 2015
'Fast & Furious' exclusive photo! Director James Wan explains why it's 'Furious Seven,' not 'Furious 7'
Article
//
March 25, 2015
'Furious 7' trailer: Jason Statham gets a piece of the Rock
Article // February 05, 2015
Jason Statham and The Rock go toe-to-toe in new 'Furious 7' trailer
Article
//
February 05, 2015
There will be least three more 'Fast & Furious' movies, says Universal
Article // November 14, 2014
There will be least three more 'Fast & Furious' movies, says Universal
Article
//
November 14, 2014
'Fast & Furious' ending? Justin Lin could be back for finale
Article // November 12, 2014
'Fast & Furious' ending? Justin Lin could be back for finale
Article
//
November 12, 2014
'Furious 7' trailer: A deep dive
'Furious 7' trailer: A deep dive
Article
//
November 02, 2014
'Fast and Furious 7' gets new title
'Fast and Furious 7' gets new title
Article
//
October 26, 2014
'Fast and Furious 7' release date moving up a week
Article // July 02, 2014
'Fast and Furious 7' release date moving up a week
Article
//
July 02, 2014
MTV Movie Awards to honor Paul Walker
MTV Movie Awards to honor Paul Walker
Article
//
April 11, 2014
'Fast & Furious' will be a ride at Universal Studios
Article // April 09, 2014
'Fast & Furious' will be a ride at Universal Studios
Article
//
April 09, 2014
Paul Walker: Family to hold private funeral
Paul Walker: Family to hold private funeral
Article
//
December 11, 2013
'Fast & Furious' pays tribute to Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner
Article // December 04, 2013
'Fast & Furious' pays tribute to Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner
Article
//
December 04, 2013
Paul Walker: Dwayne Johnson, Scott Caan, more remember 'Fast' star
Article // December 03, 2013
Paul Walker: Dwayne Johnson, Scott Caan, more remember 'Fast' star
Article
//
December 03, 2013
Vin Diesel on Paul Walker's death
Vin Diesel on Paul Walker's death
Article
//
December 03, 2013
Paul Walker: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson remembers his friend and costar
Article // December 02, 2013
Paul Walker: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson remembers his friend and costar
Article
//
December 02, 2013
