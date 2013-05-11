Top Navigation
Home
Chevron Right
Fast and Furious 6
Chevron Right
Fast and Furious 6
Fast and Furious 6
Most Recent
Vin Diesel brought his daughter to the set of 'Fast 8'
Fast and Furious 8: Vin Diesel's daughter came to the set
Read More
Next
'Fast & Furious 6' DVD sales to benefit Paul Walker's charity
'Fast & Furious 6' DVD sales to benefit Paul Walker's charity
Read More
Next
Box office report: 'Man of Steel' scores super $125.1 million
Box office report: 'Man of Steel' scores super $125.1 million
Read More
Next
'The Purge' stuns box-office
'The Purge' stuns box-office
Read More
Next
The Rock dominates the 2013 box office
The Rock dominates the 2013 box office
Read More
Next
Analysis: People love 'Fast 6', but not quite as much as 'Fast Five'
Analysis: People love 'Fast 6', but not quite as much as 'Fast Five'
Read More
Next
'Fast & Furious 6': Actual title? 'Furious 6'
'Fast & Furious 6': Actual title? 'Furious 6'
Read More
Next
'Fast & Furious 6': Creating the car, crash, and headbutt sounds
'Fast & Furious 6': Creating the car, crash, and headbutt sounds
Read More
Next
'Fast & Furious': Which characters should return to the franchise?
'Fast & Furious': Which characters should return to the franchise?
Read More
Next
'Fast & Furious 6' rescue: Most laughable action-movie moment?
'Fast & Furious 6' rescue: Most laughable action-movie moment?
Read More
Next
'Fast & Furious 6' crushes 'The Hangover Part III' in this summer's biggest head-to-head box office battle. Which movie did you see -- and why?
'Fast & Furious 6' crushes 'The Hangover Part III' in this summer's biggest head-to-head box office battle. Which movie did you see -- and why?
Read More
Next
Box office update: Fast & Furious 6, The Hangover Part III
Box office update: Fast & Furious 6, The Hangover Part III
Read More
Next
'Fast & Furious 6': Han's 'Tokyo Drift' journey
Previous
'Fast & Furious 6': Tyrese and Ludacris take the Personality Test
Box office preview: Fast & Furious 6, Hangover III
'Fast & Furious 6' star Michelle Rodriguez
Who was the best dressed dude at the 'Fast & Furious 6' premiere? -- POLL
Fast & Furious 6: The Game trailer -- VIDEO
Next
This week on the red carpet: YOU grade the looks -- POLL
This week on the red carpet: YOU grade the looks -- POLL
Article
//
May 11, 2013
Read More
Next
Vin Diesel: 'Fast,' 'Riddick,' and 'Hannibal' trilogy
Vin Diesel: 'Fast,' 'Riddick,' and 'Hannibal' trilogy
Article
//
May 10, 2013
Read More
Next
'Fast & Furious': The EW Cover
'Fast & Furious': The EW Cover
Article
//
May 08, 2013
Read More
Next
Justin Lin won't direct 'Fast & Furious 7'
Justin Lin won't direct 'Fast & Furious 7'
Article
//
April 04, 2013
Read More
Next
'Fast and Furious' star Paul Walker on Michelle Rodriguez's return to the franchise
'Fast and Furious' star Paul Walker on Michelle Rodriguez's return to the franchise
Article
//
March 11, 2013
Read More
Next
'Fast & Furious 6' trailer: The deep dive, Part 2.
'Fast & Furious 6' trailer: The deep dive, Part 2.
Article
//
February 05, 2013
Read More
Next
'Fast & Furious 6' extended first look: MORE. MORE. MORE.
'Fast & Furious 6' extended first look: MORE. MORE. MORE.
Article
//
February 05, 2013
Read More
Next
'Fast & Furious 6': A deep dive into the Super Bowl trailer
'Fast & Furious 6': A deep dive into the Super Bowl trailer
Article
//
February 04, 2013
Read More
Next
