Fargo

An anthology series Inspired by the 1996 Coen Brothers film of the same name.

Most Recent

FX delays 'Fargo' season 4 due to coronavirus shutdown

FX delays Fargo season 4 starring Chris Rock due to coronavirus shutdown

Read More
Chris Rock on 'Fargo' season 4: 'This is the best part I'll ever have'

Chris Rock on Fargo season 4: 'This is the best part I'll ever have'

The actor-comedian opens up about his starring role in FX's anthology series.
Read More
Chris Rock goes to war with gangsters in 'Fargo' season 4 trailer

Chris Rock goes to war with gangsters in Fargo season 4 trailer

Read More
Timothy Olyphant joins 'Fargo' season 4

Timothy Olyphant joins Fargo season 4

Read More
'Orange Is the New Black' star Uzo Aduba joins 'Fargo' season 4

Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba joins Fargo season 4

Read More
Ben Whishaw, Jack Huston, and Jason Schwartzman join 'Fargo' season 4 cast

Ben Whishaw, Jack Huston, and Jason Schwartzman join Fargo season 4 cast

Read More

More Fargo

Exclusive: Noah Hawley to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets in 'Fargo: This Is a True Story'

Exclusive: Noah Hawley to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets in Fargo: This Is a True Story

Read More
Jean Smart reflects on her 'Fargo' role and creating a backstory for Floyd

Jean Smart created her own Fargo backstory, but Noah Hawley revealed something different

Read More
Is season 4 of 'Fargo' taking a note from 'Mister Miracle'?

Is season 4 of Fargo taking a note from Mister Miracle?

Read More
Chris Rock to star in 'Fargo' season 4

Fargo season 4 to star Chris Rock, make major changes

Read More
'Fargo' return is definitely looking like 2020

Fargo return is definitely looking like 2020

Read More
Ewan McGregor wins best actor in a limited series at Golden Globes

Ewan McGregor wins best actor in a limited series at Golden Globes

Read More

Fargo season 4 in the works for 2019, FX says

Series creator has an 'enormously' exciting idea for next season

All Fargo

'Fargo' recap: 'Who Rules the Land of Denial?'

Fargo recap: 'Who Rules the Land of Denial?'

Recaps // June 15, 2017
Read More
'Fargo' recap: 'The Law of Inevitability'

Fargo recap: 'The Law of Inevitability'

Recaps // June 01, 2017
Read More
'Fargo' recap: The Ballad of Ray Stussy

Fargo recap: 'The Lord of No Mercy'

Recaps // May 25, 2017
Read More
'Fargo' recap: 'The House of Special Purpose'

Fargo recap: 'The House of Special Purpose'

Recaps // May 17, 2017
Read More
'Fargo' recap: 'The Narrow Escape Problem'

Fargo recap: 'The Narrow Escape Problem'

Recaps // May 10, 2017
Read More
'Fargo' adds 'Battlestar Galactica' veteran to cast

Fargo adds Battlestar Galactica veteran to cast

TV // May 10, 2017
Read More
'Fargo' recap: 'The Law of Non-Contradiction'

Fargo recap: 'The Law of Non-Contradiction'

Recaps // May 04, 2017
Read More
'Fargo' recap: 'The Principle of Restricted Choice'

Fargo recap: 'The Principle of Restricted Choice'

Recaps // April 26, 2017
Read More
'Fargo' premiere recap: 'The Law of Vacant Places'

Fargo premiere recap: 'The Law of Vacant Places'

Recaps // April 21, 2017
Read More
Does 'Fargo' season 3 live up to the hype? 'Bingeworthy' hosts debate

Does Fargo season 3 live up to the hype? Bingeworthy hosts debate

TV // April 19, 2017
Read More
Ewan McGregor says his 'Fargo' character is like Trump

Ewan McGregor says his Fargo character is like Trump

TV // June 17, 2020
Read More
Fargo showrunner reveals season 3 origins

Fargo showrunner reveals season 3 origins

TV // April 17, 2017
Read More
'Fargo' season 3 premiere: EW review

Fargo season 3 premiere: EW review

TV // April 05, 2017
Read More
'Fargo': Watch the extended season 3 trailer

Fargo: Watch the extended season 3 trailer

TV // March 27, 2017
Read More
'Fargo': See the first full season 3 trailer

Fargo: See the first full season 3 trailer

TV // March 22, 2017
Read More
'Fargo' introduces new characters in latest season 3 teaser

Fargo introduces new characters in latest season 3 teaser

TV // March 20, 2017
Read More
Ewan McGregor is unrecognizable in 'Fargo' season 3 promo

Ewan McGregor is unrecognizable in Fargo season 3 promo

TV // March 06, 2017
Read More
Ewan McGregor on Fargo: 'Hardest accent I’ve ever done'

Ewan McGregor on Fargo: 'Hardest accent I’ve ever done'

TV // January 12, 2017
Read More
'Fargo' casts 'Harry Potter' actor in season 3

Fargo casts Harry Potter actor in season 3

Article // December 20, 2016
Read More
Sterling K. Brown wins best limited series supporting actor at Emmys

Emmys 2016: Sterling K. Brown wins best supporting actor in a limited series

Article // September 18, 2016
Read More
'People v. O.J. Simpson' wins limited series writing

Emmys 2016: People v. O.J. Simpson wins limited series writing

Article // September 18, 2016
Read More
'Legion': Noah Hawley reveals why he chose TV over film

Legion: Noah Hawley talks Marvel antihero series at ATX

Article // February 09, 2017
Read More
Noah Hawley: 'Fargo' season 3 centers on sibling rivalry

Fargo: Noah Hawley talks season 3 sibling rivalry

Article // May 31, 2016
Read More
WATCH: Key & Peele really want their own 'Fargo' spinoff

Key & Peele really want their own 'Fargo' spinoff

Article // April 15, 2016
Read More
'Fargo', 'The 100' creators headed to ATX Festival

ATX Festival: Fargo, The 100 creators added to panel lineup

Article // March 10, 2016
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com