Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Fargo
Chevron Right
Fargo
Share
Fargo
An anthology series Inspired by the 1996 Coen Brothers film of the same name.
Most Recent
FX delays 'Fargo' season 4 due to coronavirus shutdown
FX delays
Fargo
season 4 starring Chris Rock due to coronavirus shutdown
Read More
Next
Chris Rock on 'Fargo' season 4: 'This is the best part I'll ever have'
Chris Rock on
Fargo
season 4: 'This is the best part I'll ever have'
The actor-comedian opens up about his starring role in FX's anthology series.
Read More
Next
Chris Rock goes to war with gangsters in 'Fargo' season 4 trailer
Chris Rock goes to war with gangsters in
Fargo
season 4 trailer
Read More
Next
Timothy Olyphant joins 'Fargo' season 4
Timothy Olyphant joins
Fargo
season 4
Read More
Next
'Orange Is the New Black' star Uzo Aduba joins 'Fargo' season 4
Orange Is the New Black
star Uzo Aduba joins
Fargo
season 4
Read More
Next
Ben Whishaw, Jack Huston, and Jason Schwartzman join 'Fargo' season 4 cast
Ben Whishaw, Jack Huston, and Jason Schwartzman join
Fargo
season 4 cast
Read More
Next
More Fargo
Exclusive: Noah Hawley to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets in 'Fargo: This Is a True Story'
Exclusive: Noah Hawley to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets in
Fargo: This Is a True Story
Read More
Next
Jean Smart reflects on her 'Fargo' role and creating a backstory for Floyd
Jean Smart created her own
Fargo
backstory, but Noah Hawley revealed something different
Read More
Next
Is season 4 of 'Fargo' taking a note from 'Mister Miracle'?
Is season 4 of
Fargo
taking a note from
Mister Miracle
?
Read More
Next
Chris Rock to star in 'Fargo' season 4
Fargo
season 4 to star Chris Rock, make major changes
Read More
Next
'Fargo' return is definitely looking like 2020
Fargo
return is definitely looking like 2020
Read More
Next
Ewan McGregor wins best actor in a limited series at Golden Globes
Ewan McGregor wins best actor in a limited series at Golden Globes
Read More
Next
Fargo
season 4 in the works for 2019, FX says
Series creator has an 'enormously' exciting idea for next season
Close
Close
Previous
The Leftovers
,
Fargo
star Carrie Coon reflects on her year of dominating prestige TV
Fargo
showrunner still awaiting 'Eureka moment' for season 4
Fargo
finale recap: 'Somebody to Love'
Fargo
actress teases season finale: 'You do not know what to expect'
Fargo
recap: 'Aporia'
Next
All Fargo
'Fargo' recap: 'Who Rules the Land of Denial?'
Fargo
recap: 'Who Rules the Land of Denial?'
Recaps
//
June 15, 2017
Read More
Next
'Fargo' recap: 'The Law of Inevitability'
Fargo
recap: 'The Law of Inevitability'
Recaps
//
June 01, 2017
Read More
Next
'Fargo' recap: The Ballad of Ray Stussy
Fargo
recap: 'The Lord of No Mercy'
Recaps
//
May 25, 2017
Read More
Next
'Fargo' recap: 'The House of Special Purpose'
Fargo
recap: 'The House of Special Purpose'
Recaps
//
May 17, 2017
Read More
Next
'Fargo' recap: 'The Narrow Escape Problem'
Fargo
recap: 'The Narrow Escape Problem'
Recaps
//
May 10, 2017
Read More
Next
'Fargo' adds 'Battlestar Galactica' veteran to cast
Fargo
adds
Battlestar Galactica
veteran to cast
TV
//
May 10, 2017
Read More
Next
'Fargo' recap: 'The Law of Non-Contradiction'
Fargo
recap: 'The Law of Non-Contradiction'
Recaps
//
May 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'Fargo' recap: 'The Principle of Restricted Choice'
Fargo
recap: 'The Principle of Restricted Choice'
Recaps
//
April 26, 2017
Read More
Next
'Fargo' premiere recap: 'The Law of Vacant Places'
Fargo
premiere recap: 'The Law of Vacant Places'
Recaps
//
April 21, 2017
Read More
Next
Does 'Fargo' season 3 live up to the hype? 'Bingeworthy' hosts debate
Does
Fargo
season 3 live up to the hype?
Bingeworthy
hosts debate
TV
//
April 19, 2017
Read More
Next
Ewan McGregor says his 'Fargo' character is like Trump
Ewan McGregor says his
Fargo
character is like Trump
TV
//
June 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Fargo showrunner reveals season 3 origins
Fargo
showrunner reveals season 3 origins
TV
//
April 17, 2017
Read More
Next
'Fargo' season 3 premiere: EW review
Fargo
season 3 premiere: EW review
TV
//
April 05, 2017
Read More
Next
'Fargo': Watch the extended season 3 trailer
Fargo
: Watch the extended season 3 trailer
TV
//
March 27, 2017
Read More
Next
'Fargo': See the first full season 3 trailer
Fargo
: See the first full season 3 trailer
TV
//
March 22, 2017
Read More
Next
'Fargo' introduces new characters in latest season 3 teaser
Fargo
introduces new characters in latest season 3 teaser
TV
//
March 20, 2017
Read More
Next
Ewan McGregor is unrecognizable in 'Fargo' season 3 promo
Ewan McGregor is unrecognizable in
Fargo
season 3 promo
TV
//
March 06, 2017
Read More
Next
Ewan McGregor on
Fargo
: 'Hardest accent I’ve ever done'
Ewan McGregor on
Fargo
: 'Hardest accent I’ve ever done'
TV
//
January 12, 2017
Read More
Next
'Fargo' casts 'Harry Potter' actor in season 3
Fargo
casts
Harry Potter
actor in season 3
Article
//
December 20, 2016
Read More
Next
Sterling K. Brown wins best limited series supporting actor at Emmys
Emmys 2016: Sterling K. Brown wins best supporting actor in a limited series
Article
//
September 18, 2016
Read More
Next
'People v. O.J. Simpson' wins limited series writing
Emmys 2016: People v. O.J. Simpson wins limited series writing
Article
//
September 18, 2016
Read More
Next
'Legion': Noah Hawley reveals why he chose TV over film
Legion: Noah Hawley talks Marvel antihero series at ATX
Article
//
February 09, 2017
Read More
Next
Noah Hawley: 'Fargo' season 3 centers on sibling rivalry
Fargo: Noah Hawley talks season 3 sibling rivalry
Article
//
May 31, 2016
Read More
Next
WATCH: Key & Peele really want their own 'Fargo' spinoff
Key & Peele really want their own 'Fargo' spinoff
Article
//
April 15, 2016
Read More
Next
'Fargo', 'The 100' creators headed to ATX Festival
ATX Festival: Fargo, The 100 creators added to panel lineup
Article
//
March 10, 2016
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.