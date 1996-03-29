Fargo (Movie)

Most Recent

'Fargo' at 20: William H. Macy recalls his wonderful wintry freakout

Fargo at 20: William H. Macy recalls his wonderful wintry freakout

Read More
'Fargo'’s wood-chipper turns 20: A brief oral history

Fargo's wood-chipper turns 20: A brief oral history

Read More
Comic Belief

Comic Belief

William H. Macy is the latest to turn to offbeat comic books
Read More
The Crucible; The English Patient; Fargo; Hamlet; Shine; Sling Blade; Trainspotting

The Crucible; The English Patient; Fargo; Hamlet; Shine; Sling Blade; Trainspotting

Read More
Fargo

Fargo

Read More
Cannes 1996

Cannes 1996

Cannes 1996 — With Franics Ford Coppola arriving and 'Fargo' in the running, what to expect from the international film festival this year
Read More

More Fargo (Movie)

Frances McDormand: Queen 'Fargo'

Frances McDormand: Queen 'Fargo'

Frances McDormand plays it cool in the Coen brothers' northern noir
Read More
Reel World

Reel World

The top Hollywood news from the week of April 12, 1996
Read More

All Fargo (Movie)

William H. Macy in the limelight

William H. Macy in the limelight

Article // March 29, 1996
Read More
Fargo

Fargo

Article // March 29, 1996
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com