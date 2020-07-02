Far and Away

Most Recent

Far And Away
Irish accents: harder than they sound
We compare Richard Gere's accent in ''The Jackal'' to earlier attempts at the Irish lilt
Far and Away
Mail from our readers
Check out letters from those who agreed with us, and those who didn't, on ''Lethal Weapon 3,'' ''Far and Away,'' and MTV's ''Real World''
An essay contest inspired by ''Far and Away''
Tom Cruise and Ron Howard work with Scholastic books to encourage high schoolers to write about a ''voyage to America''
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman star in ''Far And Away''
The real-life newlyweds rise to the occasion in Ron Howard drama
Advertisement

More Far and Away

News on Hollywood's upcoming films and projects
Check out news on Val Kilmer, Wesley Snipes, and Hollywood couples that act together
Entertainment news for April 5, 1991
Ridley Scott, Tom Cruise, and Ron Howard made headlines this week
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com