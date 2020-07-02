Ricardo Montalban: 'Fantasy Island' star
Robert Rodriguez talks about what he learned from the Latino TV star
Sylvia Sidney refuses to retire
88-year-old actress takes on a new part on ''Fantasy Island''
Fall TV Preview: Fantasy Island
Welcome to the new ''Fantasy Island,'' where there's no little guy, and Malcom McDowell's sinister Mr. Roarke is no Mr. Nice Guy
Our Dream Fantasy Island Cast
Thoughts on staffing a Fantasy Island remake
Herve Villechaize's suicide
The ''Fantasy Island'' star died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in L.A.