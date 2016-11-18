Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (film)

Fantastic Beasts is now the world's most problematic movie franchise
Between J.K. Rowling, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, and declining box office, the Harry Potter prequel might be cursed.Read More
Fantastic Beasts producer: Why the sequel is better than the first
David Heyman: 'A very different feel; richer, deeper and more thrilling..."Read More
True Detective season 3 casts Fantastic Beasts actress as female lead
Carmen Ejogo to star alongside Mahershala Ali in acclaimed drama's next outingRead More
All eight Harry Potter films coming to HBO in January 2018
Ring in the new year with a 'Fantastic' marathonRead More