Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (film)

Fantastic Beasts is now the world's most problematic movie franchise

Between J.K. Rowling, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, and declining box office, the Harry Potter prequel might be cursed.
Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne criticizes J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans comments

All eight Harry Potter movies are returning to theaters, no spells required

Fantastic Beasts producer: Why the sequel is better than the first

David Heyman: 'A very different feel; richer, deeper and more thrilling..."
True Detective season 3 casts Fantastic Beasts actress as female lead

Carmen Ejogo to star alongside Mahershala Ali in acclaimed drama's next outing
All eight Harry Potter films coming to HBO in January 2018

Ring in the new year with a 'Fantastic' marathon
Jessica Williams joins Fantastic Beasts sequel cast

The 'Harry Potter' spin-off film reveals a batch of new characters — including Nicolas Flamel
J.K. Rowling visits the Fantastic Beasts sequel set

Fantastic Beasts sequel will feature teen Dumbledore

His name is Albus, not Young Dumbledore, and here’s his drama

Fantastic Beasts exclusive: J.K. Rowling explains her newest word

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them VFX reel breaks down movie magic

Fantastic Beasts: Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston unpack the film

Plus, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston unpack the film in week 9 of EW’s BINGE podcast

Fantastic Beasts: 5 things to know before watching

Article // November 18, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: Everything you need to know about Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald

Movies // November 16, 2017
Box office preview: Fantastic Beasts poised for magical opening weekend

Article // November 17, 2016
Fantastic Beasts mobile game explores the Wizarding World for magical creatures

Article // November 17, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: Eddie Redmayne stars in an emotional pro-Hufflepuff PSA

Article // November 15, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: Eddie Redmayne auditioned to play Tom Riddle in Harry Potter

Article // November 14, 2016
Fantastic Beasts reviews roundup: Harry Potter universe roars back

Article // November 13, 2016
J.K. Rowling clarifies Fantastic Beasts sequel rumor

Article // November 13, 2016
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: EW review

Article // November 12, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: David Yates not directing all five films

Article // November 12, 2016
Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne reveals when he feels sexiest

Article // November 11, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: J.K. Rowling, cast talk fan expectations, Dumbledore's return

Article // November 11, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: Eddie Redmayne discusses choosing his wand

Article // November 11, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: J.K. Rowling on Dumbledore's sexuality

Article // November 10, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: Eddie Redmayne hopes film sets enchant his daughter

Article // November 10, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: Eddie Redmayne describes his first meeting with J.K. Rowling

Article // November 10, 2016
Fantastic Beasts clips: Eddie Redmayne tries to catch 'em all

Article // November 06, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: Gellert Grindelwald is the new Voldemort in new TV spot

Article // November 05, 2016
Harry Potter yoga class swaps namaste for Order of the Phoenix

Article // November 05, 2016
Fantastic Beasts stars explain how new movie is different from Harry Potter films

Article // November 04, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: Johnny Depp cast in Harry Potter spinoff, sequel

Article // November 01, 2016
Ezra Miller's Harry Potter history perfectly sets up Fantastic Beasts

Article // November 01, 2016
Fantastic Beasts and Google team to explore Newt Scamander’s wizarding world

Article // November 01, 2016
Fantastic Beasts footage teased by Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston

Article // October 30, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston on handling their wands

Article // October 30, 2016
