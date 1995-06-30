Family Matters

'Family Matters': Jaleel White cried after playing this Urkel relative

'My dad told them that I would never do that character again,' the actor recalls
'Family Matters': How Shawn Harrison's goofball sidekick Waldo came to life

'Cool'
'Family Matters' star Jaleel White was almost Rudy on 'The Cosby Show'

The actor explains why he 'cried his eyes out' after losing the gig
'Family Matters' cast on having George Clooney as a studio neighbor

The then-'ER' actor went one-on-one with Jaleel White and left Jo Marie Payton flustered
'Family Matters' cast remembers ‘Mother Winslow’ Rosetta LeNoire

'Family Matters' cast discusses their bond — onscreen and off

'What you felt was that unit, that village'
'Family Matters' reunion: Jaleel White almost quit acting right before landing Steve Urkel role

'Family Matters' mom Jo Marie Payton addresses early exit: 'I don't regret that I left'

Plus, the cast recalls their ‘emotional’ series finale
EW reunited the cast of 'Family Matters' — and they're ready for a series revival

'Family Matters' home to be demolished

Jaleel White calls out Hollywood for overlooking child actors

TGIF returns! 'Full House,' 'Family Matters,' more head to Hulu

Family Matters: Jaleel White, Darius McCrary reunite in photo

The appeal of Urkel

Article // June 30, 1995
''Family Matters''' robot

Article // November 01, 1991
Close-up: Reginald VelJohnson

Article // May 24, 1991
ABC's Formidable Fridays

Article // March 29, 1991
Family Matters

Article // May 04, 1990
Steve Urkel, Superstar

Article // May 04, 1990
