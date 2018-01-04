Family Guy

Most Recent

Family Guy channels Schoolhouse Rock as Stewie urges you to get vaccinated
Watch Peter recruit Sam Elliott's Wild Wild West to run for mayor on Family Guy
Meet Quahog's new Mayor — Adam West's cousin — and watch a mustache give birth to baby mustaches.
Family Guy finds its new Cleveland
Arif Zahir takes over the role from Mike Henry, who said, "Persons of color should play characters of color."
Family Guy taps Sam Elliott to succeed Adam West as Mayor: See the first photos
Get your first look at... Wild Wild West.
Cleveland actor exits Family Guy: 'Persons of color should play characters of color'
"It's been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years," says Mike Henry.
Family Guy creator releases short with Brian and Stewie talking coronavirus
More Family Guy

Family Guy is getting three Disney-fied reboots on Sunday
Watch Family Guy pay tribute to Adam West in season finale
Family Guy takes on Game of Thrones in Emmy campaign
Seth MacFarlane revisits the making of Family Guy in exclusive book foreword
Family Guy producers break down episode skewering Trump
Watch Family Guy pay tribute to Carrie Fisher with Angela's funeral
Family Guy season preview: Mayor West tribute, Brian's marriage, and Mandy Moore as Quagmire's daughter

All Family Guy

Family Guy producers finally explain origin of 2005 Kevin Spacey joke
TV // January 04, 2018
Family Guy producer reveals details on Carrie Fisher's final two episodes
TV // November 03, 2017
PaleyFest NY: Family Guy, Samantha Bee, Star Trek: Discovery announced for October lineup
TV // August 23, 2017
Kristen Bell and Louis C.K. to guest on Family Guy
TV // August 13, 2017
Family Guy season 15 trailer features Adam West and Carrie Fisher
Comic-Con // July 22, 2017
Charlize Theron to guest on Seth MacFarlane's space-set series The Orville
TV // July 21, 2017
Family Guy pays tribute to Adam West with nine-minute highlight reel
TV // July 17, 2017
Batman beyond: Adam West's 14 best cameos and appearances
TV // June 10, 2017
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane pays tribute to Adam West: 'You're irreplaceable'
TV // June 10, 2017
Family Guy mocks Donald Trump, Billy Bush lewd bus chat
Article // October 16, 2016
Family Guy season 15 features Peter as Quagmire's pimp, Doctor Who parody
Article // September 23, 2016
Family Guy: Sean Penn to take on anti-vaxxers
Article // August 03, 2016
Comic-Con 2016: Family Guy panel talks possible movie, Star Wars
Comic-Con // July 23, 2016
Family Guy taps Kyle Chandler, Rob Gronkowski, David Tennant as guests
Comic-Con // July 23, 2016
Family Guy spoofs Bill Cosby in season 15 trailer: Comic-Con
Comic-Con // July 23, 2016
One Direction Family Guy video debuts -- exclusive
Article // May 13, 2016
Donald Trump: Family Guy mocks presidential candidate as 'dumb loudmouth' in Emmy mailer
Article // May 04, 2016
One Direction to appear on 'Family Guy': Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson recorded dialogue
Article // January 07, 2016
Family Guy Cosby Show intro
Article // November 16, 2015
Family Guy season 14: Ashton Kutcher, Ed O'Neill, John Mellencamp, and more to guest-star — exclusive
Article // September 05, 2015
'Family Guy' season 14 trailer mocks NASCAR, 'Shawshank Redemption,' more
Comic-Con // July 11, 2015
Family Guy's Jenner jokes: Seth MacFarlane asked about 2009 gag in new interview
Article // June 15, 2015
Liam Neeson fights Peter Griffin in exclusive 'Family Guy' clip
Article // April 28, 2015
'Simpsons' and 'Family Guy' creators Matt Groening and Seth MacFarlane talk crossover episode, movies, rivalry
Article // September 27, 2014
Peter gets 'Taken,' Stewie gets pregnant, and more 'Family Guy' scoop
Article // September 26, 2014
