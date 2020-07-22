Family Affair (TV Show - 2002)

Most Recent

Mr. Brady answers a ''Bunch'' of stupid questions

Mr. Brady answers a ''Bunch'' of stupid questions

Gary Cole, better known as the new Mike Brady, stands for our strange line of questioning
Read More
''Family Affair'' is so bad, it's good

''Family Affair'' is so bad, it's good

We count the top six guilty pleasures of fall 2002 -- the shows that make us weep, cringe, laugh, or bite our nails
Read More
Is a new show a blood relation of ''The Sopranos''?

Is a new show a blood relation of ''The Sopranos''?

''Family Affair'' bears many similarities. We investigate
Read More
Nets are remaking old-school TV hits for the fall

Nets are remaking old-school TV hits for the fall

Look for a new ''Twilight Zone'' -- and a sitcom about old sitcoms
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com