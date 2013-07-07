Top Navigation
Falling Skies
Falling Skies
In the aftermath of an alien invasion, Noah Wyle and a band of surviving humans desperately fight to survive
Most Recent
Watch aliens attack in this exclusive 'Falling Skies' clip
Falling Skies: Watch aliens attack in exclusive clip
'Falling Skies' season 4 finale: Showrunner David Eick answers your burning questions
'Falling Skies' season 4 finale: Showrunner David Eick answers your burning questions
'Falling Skies': Noah Wyle previews season 4 finale's mission to Moon
'Falling Skies': Noah Wyle previews season 4 finale's mission to Moon
'Falling Skies' cast members summarize four seasons in 30 seconds
'Falling Skies' cast members summarize four seasons in 30 seconds
Cast, showrunner hint at what's next on 'Falling Skies' at Comic-Con
Cast, showrunner hint at what's next on 'Falling Skies' at Comic-Con
'Falling Skies': New trailer warns of great battle
'Falling Skies': New trailer warns of great battle
More Falling Skies
'Falling Skies' season 3 stream + Amazon
'Falling Skies' season 3 stream + Amazon
TNT renews 'Rizzoli & Isles,' 'Major Crimes,' and more
TNT renews 'Rizzoli & Isles,' 'Major Crimes,' and more
'Falling Skies' season 3 finale talk on '2nd Watch' with Noah Wyle
'Falling Skies' season 3 finale talk on '2nd Watch' with Noah Wyle
'Falling Skies' season 3 finale: Showrunner answers burning questions!
'Falling Skies' season 3 finale: Showrunner answers burning questions!
Watch 'Falling Skies' season 3 finale teases from the writers
Watch 'Falling Skies' season 3 finale teases from the writers
'Falling Skies' '2nd Watch': Drew Roy, Doug Jones talk newest episode
'Falling Skies' '2nd Watch': Drew Roy, Doug Jones talk newest episode
'Falling Skies': How Doug Jones transformed into alien warrior Cochise
'Falling Skies': Noah Wyle talks tonight's 'big risk' episode on '2nd Watch'
'Falling Skies' at Comic-Con: Everything you need to know!
'Falling Skies' '2nd Watch': Wil Wheaton, Doug Jones on latest episode
'Falling Skies': Drew Roy previews Sunday's shocking episode
'Falling Skies' '2nd Watch': Drew Roy on his intense evil Hal episode
All Falling Skies
'Falling Skies': Drew Roy discusses playing 'evil Hal' in tonight's nail-biter episode
'Falling Skies': Drew Roy discusses playing 'evil Hal' in tonight's nail-biter episode
Article
//
July 07, 2013
TNT orders fourth season of 'Falling Skies'
TNT orders fourth season of 'Falling Skies'
Article
//
July 02, 2013
'Falling Skies 2nd Watch': Wil Wheaton with Greg Beeman, Maxim Knight
'Falling Skies 2nd Watch': Wil Wheaton with Greg Beeman, Maxim Knight
Article
//
June 30, 2013
Your clothes will help you survive the apocalypse
Your clothes will help you survive the apocalypse
Article
//
June 24, 2013
'Falling Skies' '2nd Watch': Wil Wheaton talks to Drew Roy, more cast
'Falling Skies' '2nd Watch': Wil Wheaton talks to Drew Roy, more cast
Article
//
June 23, 2013
'Falling Skies': Wil Wheaton talks with cast about tonight's episode on '2nd Watch' -- VIDEO
'Falling Skies': Wil Wheaton talks with cast about tonight's episode on '2nd Watch' -- VIDEO
Article
//
June 16, 2013
'Falling Skies': Noah Wyle, Will Patton's Pop Culture Personality Test
'Falling Skies': Noah Wyle, Will Patton's Pop Culture Personality Test
Article
//
June 14, 2013
'Falling Skies' season 3 premiere
'Falling Skies' season 3 premiere
Article
//
June 09, 2013
'Falling Skies' season 3 premiere: '2nd Watch' with Wil Wheaton
'Falling Skies' season 3 premiere: '2nd Watch' with Wil Wheaton
Article
//
June 09, 2013
'Falling Skies' season 3: Noah Wyle, more cast in exclusive video
'Falling Skies' season 3: Noah Wyle, more cast in exclusive video
Article
//
June 07, 2013
EW's own film fest
EW's own film fest
Article
//
May 10, 2013
CapeTown Film Festival: Kurt Russell and Mark Hamill discuss
CapeTown Film Festival: Kurt Russell and Mark Hamill discuss
Article
//
May 07, 2013
'Falling Skies' cast EW CapeTown Film Festival
'Falling Skies' cast EW CapeTown Film Festival
Article
//
May 06, 2013
'Falling Skies': Noah Wyle, Moon Bloodgood, more share season 3 scoop
'Falling Skies': Noah Wyle, Moon Bloodgood, more share season 3 scoop
Article
//
May 04, 2013
'Falling Skies': Moon Bloodgood on Anne's new baby
'Falling Skies': Moon Bloodgood on Anne's new baby
Article
//
April 26, 2013
Kurt Russell to appear at CapeTown film festival
Kurt Russell to appear at CapeTown film festival
Article
//
March 28, 2013
'Falling Skies': Watch the first footage from season 3 -- EXCLUSIVE
'Falling Skies': Watch the first footage from season 3 -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
February 26, 2013
'Falling Skies': How the aliens are made
'Falling Skies': How the aliens are made
Article
//
November 29, 2012
'Falling Skies': Drew Roy talks about the show's creepiest scenes
'Falling Skies': Drew Roy talks about the show's creepiest scenes
Article
//
August 24, 2012
'Falling Skies' season 3: Sci-fi fave Doug Jones of 'Hellboy' cast
'Falling Skies' season 3: Sci-fi fave Doug Jones of 'Hellboy' cast
Article
//
August 23, 2012
'Falling Skies' finale: Your unanswered questions -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
'Falling Skies' finale: Your unanswered questions -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Article
//
August 20, 2012
'Falling Skies' season finale: Showrunner Remi Aubuchon answers your burning questions!
'Falling Skies' season finale: Showrunner Remi Aubuchon answers your burning questions!
Article
//
August 19, 2012
Skitters and crawlies and fishheads, oh my! The making of the 'Falling Skies' aliens
Skitters and crawlies and fishheads, oh my! The making of the 'Falling Skies' aliens
Article
//
August 02, 2012
TNT renews 'Falling Skies' for third season
TNT renews 'Falling Skies' for third season
Article
//
July 11, 2012
'Falling Skies' season 2 teaser art
'Falling Skies' season 2 teaser art
Article
//
May 11, 2012
