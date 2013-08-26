Top Navigation
Most Recent
Syfy announces all-star cast for 'Face off' season 11
Syfy Face Off season 11 all star cast announced
Fan-favorite contestants return to the series on Jan. 24
Read More
Next
Puff Daddy & and Byung-Hun Lee star in fake 'Rush Hour' sequel
Puff Daddy & Byung-Hun Lee star in Rush Hour 4: Face/Off 2
Read More
Next
Face Off exit Q&A: 'I think that I deserved to go home this week'
Face Off exit Q&A: 'I think that I deserved to go home this week'
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I should not have been eliminated'
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I should not have been eliminated'
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I was pretty shocked'
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I was pretty shocked'
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I never saw it coming'
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I never saw it coming'
Read More
Next
More Face Off
Makeup artist Ve Neill on 'Face Off,' 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay'
Makeup artist Ve Neill on 'Face Off,' 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay'
Read More
Next
'Face Off' finale Q&A: 'I feel like I tripped at the finish line'
'Face Off' finale Q&A: 'I feel like I tripped at the finish line'
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I need to believe in myself more'
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I need to believe in myself more'
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I honestly don't regret the decision I made'
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I honestly don't regret the decision I made'
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I was never 100 percent satisfied'
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I was never 100 percent satisfied'
Read More
Next
Face Off exit Q&A: 'This was a chance to play the game the right way'
Face Off exit Q&A: 'This was a chance to play the game the right way'
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'We all have our off days'
Previous
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I don't regret it at all'
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'It was ridiculously unfair.'
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'Have we reached the bottom of the barrel?'
'Face Off' exit interview Q&A: 'I have nightmares about it.'
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'We obviously missed the whimsical part.'
Next
All Face Off
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'The vets were a lot more cutthroat.'
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'The vets were a lot more cutthroat.'
Article
//
August 26, 2013
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I wasn't happy about it'
'Face Off' exit Q&A: 'I wasn't happy about it'
Article
//
August 14, 2013
Read More
Next
Newcomers battle returning contestants on season 5 of Syfy's Face Off
Newcomers battle returning contestants on season 5 of Syfy's Face Off
Article
//
July 10, 2013
Read More
Next
'Face Off' runners-up interviews: Wayne Anderson and Kris Kobzina
'Face Off' runners-up interviews: Wayne Anderson and Kris Kobzina
Article
//
March 28, 2013
Read More
Next
'Face Off' season 4 winner interview: Anthony Kosar
'Face Off' season 4 winner interview: Anthony Kosar
Article
//
March 27, 2013
Read More
Next
'Face Off': Judge Glenn Hetrick on tonight's season 4 finale
'Face Off': Judge Glenn Hetrick on tonight's season 4 finale
Article
//
March 26, 2013
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit interview: Eric Fox
'Face Off' exit interview: Eric Fox
Article
//
March 20, 2013
Read More
Next
Syfy's 'Face Off' renewed for fifth season
Syfy's 'Face Off' renewed for fifth season
Article
//
March 18, 2013
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit interview: David 'House' Greathouse
'Face Off' exit interview: David 'House' Greathouse
Article
//
March 13, 2013
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit interviews: Meagan Hester and Eric Zapata
'Face Off' exit interviews: Meagan Hester and Eric Zapata
Article
//
March 06, 2013
Read More
Next
'Star Trek' makeup guru Michael Westmore talks mentoring on 'Face Off'
'Star Trek' makeup guru Michael Westmore talks mentoring on 'Face Off'
Article
//
February 26, 2013
Read More
Next
'Face Off' winner interview: Nicole Chilelli
'Face Off' winner interview: Nicole Chilelli
Article
//
November 01, 2012
Read More
Next
'Face Off' season 3 finale: Six things you didn't see on TV
'Face Off' season 3 finale: Six things you didn't see on TV
Article
//
November 01, 2012
Read More
Next
'Face Off': Host McKenzie Westmore on this season's most memorable looks, her advice to fans voting for the winner -- PHOTOS
'Face Off': Host McKenzie Westmore on this season's most memorable looks, her advice to fans voting for the winner -- PHOTOS
Article
//
October 31, 2012
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit interview: Roy Wooley
'Face Off' exit interview: Roy Wooley
Article
//
October 24, 2012
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit interview: Sarah Miller
'Face Off' exit interview: Sarah Miller
Article
//
October 17, 2012
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit interview: Alana Schiro
'Face Off' exit interview: Alana Schiro
Article
//
October 10, 2012
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit interview: Rod Maxwell
'Face Off' exit interview: Rod Maxwell
Article
//
October 03, 2012
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit interview: Tommy Pietch
'Face Off' exit interview: Tommy Pietch
Article
//
September 26, 2012
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit interview: Jason Milani
'Face Off' exit interview: Jason Milani
Article
//
September 19, 2012
Read More
Next
'Face Off' exit interview: Nicole Chilelli
'Face Off' exit interview: Nicole Chilelli
Article
//
September 12, 2012
Read More
Next
Syfy's 'Face Off': McKenzie Westmore teases season 3 episode 2
Syfy's 'Face Off': McKenzie Westmore teases season 3 episode 2
Article
//
August 28, 2012
Read More
Next
Face Off
Face Off
Article
//
December 07, 2007
Read More
Next
