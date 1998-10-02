Eyes Wide Shut

Stanley Kubrick 1928-1999
The groundbreaking director's death raised questions about ''Eyes Wide Shut''
NC-17 Gets an F
The MPAA has forced "Eyes Wide Shut" to blink, "South Park" to wash its mouth out, and "American Pie" to be less spicy. Now the backlash begins.
Reality check: 'Eyes Wide Shut'
We investigate the legitimacy of the handy badge Tom Cruise flashes in the new flick
From the EW archives: Behind the scenes of Eyes Wide Shut
Behind the ''Eyes Wide Shut'' hype
Tom Cruise's 'Eyes Wide Shut' narrowly avoids an NC-17

Plus, 98 Degrees and Monica will headline Nickelodeon's new Lollapalooza for kids, and Bryant Gumbel will head up 'CBS This Morning'

Mystery Movie
Article // October 02, 1998
"Shut" Opens
Article // September 11, 1998
Cruise Control
Article // June 12, 1998
The Eyes Wide Shut Crisis Reaches Day 460
Article // February 06, 1998
Closing Their 'Eyes Wide Shut'
Article // October 17, 1997
Hollywood's code of silence
Article // March 28, 1997
