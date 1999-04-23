eXistenZ

Most Recent

eXistenZ

eXistenZ

Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jude Law (1999, Dimension, 97 mins., R, also on DVD)
Read More
eXistenZ

eXistenZ

Read More
'eXistenZ' is like a low-budget version of 'The Matrix'

'eXistenZ' is like a low-budget version of 'The Matrix'

To defy audience expectations, David Cronenberg skimped on the special effects. But does his decision spell box office suicide?
Read More
What's new from Mamet, Lynch, and Cronenberg

What's new from Mamet, Lynch, and Cronenberg

Besides sharing the name David, these three groundbreaking filmmakers each have the artistic courage to make creative U-turns
Read More
eXistenZ

eXistenZ

Read More
'eXistenZ' star Jude Law finds some famous teachers

'eXistenZ' star Jude Law finds some famous teachers

He learns about existentialism from David Cronenberg and about fame from Matt Damon
Read More

All eXistenZ

eXistenZ

eXistenZ

Article // April 23, 1999
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com