Evil, the best show on network TV, wraps season 1 with a bleak twist: Finale review
The CBS procedural sets up a freaky season 2.Read More
Evil creators unpack Kristen's corruption in the finale: 'There's an optimism in the end'
Michelle and Robert King discuss the similarities between Kristen and The Good Wife’s Alicia Florrick, and how the concept of death figures into season 2.Read More
Evil twists delightfully in a miraculous, philosophical, partly Lynchian episode
The CBS procedural takes a bold, weird step toward next week's season finale.Read More
Evil showrunners talk David's fate, that mass shooter plotline, and season 1's mysteries
Michelle and Robert King on what lies ahead for their spiritual procedural, plus a Good Fight tease.Read More
Evil sneak peek: Good Fight songwriter sings about a stoner cartoon Santa Claus
More weirdness awaits on CBS!Read More