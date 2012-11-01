Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
EW.com
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
EW.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
What to Watch
See All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
BINGE
See All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
The Awardist
See All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Evil Dead
Evil Dead
Share
Evil Dead
Most Recent
Image
Ash vs Evil Dead trailer: Watch here
Read More
Image
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Bruce Campbell promises you will 'so not be ripped off'
Read More
Image
Ash vs Evil Dead: More exclusive images of Bruce Campbell back as Ash
Read More
Image
Ash vs Evil Dead: Bruce Campbell back as Ash in exclusive first image
Plus: Intel from Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell
Read More
Image
Ash vs Evil Dead: Exclusive pages from the Necronomicon
Read More
Spider Man 3
Sam Raimi admits he 'messed up plenty' with 'Spider-Man 3'
Read More
Advertisement
More Evil Dead
Bruce Campbell
'Evil Dead' scoop: Bruce Campbell reveals series details
Evil Dead 2
'Evil Dead' TV show starring Bruce Campbell greenlit by Starz
'EVIL DEAD' Jane Levy stars along Shiloh Fernandez in the remake of this cult classic.
Evil Dead
Also Playing: August 19, 2013
Evil Dead Trailer 10
Box office update: 'Evil Dead scares up $10.1 million on Friday
Box office preview: 'Evil Dead' will try to put 'G.I. Joe' in the grave
Jamie Campbell Bower
WonderCon 2013: Highlights from 'Mortal Instruments', 'This is the End,' and 'Evil Dead'
Image
PopWatch Planner: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Mad Men' premiere, 'New Girl' features a special date, and 'Jurassic Park' returns to theaters
Raising the dead
EvilDeadRemakeUglyFaceFLphofull1
'Evil Dead' director reveals sequel plans
Incredible Burt Wonderstone
'The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,' 'Evil Dead' to premiere at SXSW Film Festival
Evil Dead Trailer 11
'Evil Dead' remake red band trailer: A deep dive
All Evil Dead
Evil Dead
'Evil Dead' remake: Check out the new Necronomicon! -- PHOTOS
Article
//
November 01, 2012
Evil Dead: Watch red band trailer -- VIDEO
Article
//
October 24, 2012
Evil Dead
'The Evil Dead' remake: Exclusive Image!
Article
//
October 13, 2012
'The Evil Dead' remake at New York Comic-Con: A gory new trailer, and the wisdom of Bruce Campbell
Comic-Con
//
October 13, 2012
Image
Sam Raimi wins judgement to block unauthorized 'Evil Dead' sequel
Article
//
August 28, 2012
Doc Frankenstein
Comics Reviews: Wachowskis' ''Frankenstein''
Article
//
January 18, 2008
Freddy vs. Ash vs. Jason is the Versus Verses of the Week
Article
//
September 03, 2004
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
EW.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.