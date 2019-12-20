Euphoria (TV Show)

Jules takes the spotlight in trailer for second Euphoria special episode

Euphoria sets second special, focused on Hunter Schafer's Jules, for January premiere

The second of two 'Euphoria' specials will catch up with Jules over Christmas break.
Colman Domingo on the Euphoria special episode: 'We all needed it'

Through serving some tough love to Zendaya as Rue, the actors says his character "Ali became the therapist that America has always needed."
Euphoria special episode recap: How should people remember Rue?

The HBO drama returns with "Part 1: Rue," the first of two special episodes.
Trailer for Euphoria's first special episode teases possible answers to mysterious season 1 ending

Zendaya announces Rue is focus of first of 2 new Euphoria episodes coming in December

Zendaya wins her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

Zendaya teases possible Euphoria 'bridge episode' to hold us over until season 2

While the Euphoria team tries to figure out how to film a second season during a pandemic, there might be plans to give the people a little something.
Hunter Schafer is mad at Jules for leaving Rue in the station on Euphoria

Breaking Big: Euphoria star Hunter Schafer on playing Jules, working with Zendaya, and what's next

Storm Reid talks about her new Blumhouse film Don't Let Go, and teases Euphoria Season 2

Euphoria makeup artist on creating the show's iconic beauty looks and making fake penises

Euphoria's Jules is the anti-Manic Pixie Dream Girl we need

Jules may look ethereal, but she is not here to save anyone but herself — and she shouldn't have to.

10 burning questions (and theories) ahead of Euphoria's season finale

TV // December 20, 2019
How Euphoria is trying to shatter what it means to be a 'real girl'

TV // December 20, 2019
Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney on how Cassie has to 'learn to love herself'

TV // July 30, 2019
Euphoria’s Nate is the most terrifying — and realistic — villain on TV right now

TV // October 23, 2019
Euphoria's Kat is not your stereotypical 'fat best friend'

TV // July 16, 2019
Jennifer Morrison says directing Maddy's Euphoria episode 'was one of those kismet situations'

TV // July 16, 2019
Is Rue really in love with Jules on Euphoria — or is Jules just her new drug?

TV // July 12, 2019
HBO's Euphoria with Zendaya renewed for season 2

TV // July 11, 2019
Has Euphoria's lead character been dead the whole time?

TV // October 23, 2019
Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira on filming that Skype scene: 'I'm not skeeved out by a micropenis prosthetic'

TV // July 01, 2019
Euphoria breakout Hunter Schafer on daring show: 'There's a lot of stuff that hasn't been on TV before'

TV // June 23, 2019
Euphoria creator Sam Levinson on his controversial show: 'I hope it opens up a dialogue'

TV // June 17, 2019
Eric Dane talks filming that 'intense' full-frontal scene in Euphoria

TV // June 16, 2019
Prepare yourself: Zendaya says the first episode of HBO's shocking Euphoria is 'the most mild'

TV // June 17, 2019
HBO's teen shock-soap Euphoria is sweeter than you think: EW review

TV Reviews // June 14, 2019
Inside the making of HBO's boundary-pushing new series Euphoria

TV // June 14, 2019
Meet Sydney Sweeney, the actress starring in Clementine, HBO's Euphoria, and Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Movies // June 14, 2019
