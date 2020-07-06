Eternals (2021 movie)

New 'Eternals' trailer teases an epic cosmic showdown

The movie's first full trailer introduces Chloé Zhao’s immortal heroes (and answers why they didn’t step up to help take down Thanos).
'The Eternals' first footage drops, Marvel reveals 'Black Panther,' 'Captain Marvel' sequel titles

Marvel officially titles Black Panther 2 as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Kumail Nanjiani once auditioned for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

The Eternals star was playing the long game to get his dream Marvel role.
'The Eternals' will feature Marvel's first onscreen LGBTQ kiss: 'It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss'

A scream queen at 14: 'The Lodge' star Lia McHugh is 'Eternal'-ly blowing up

Kumail Nanjiani says 'The Eternals' is 'the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies'

Kumail Nanjiani shares 'thirsty shirtless' photo of ripped abs from 'Eternals' training

First footage of Marvel's 'The Eternals' debuts, boss Kevin Feige talks franchise future

Kit Harington and Salma Hayek tease Marvel's 'The Eternals' in new photo

'The Eternals' confirms openly gay character: 'He's married, he's got a family'

Kit Harington joins Marvel's 'The Eternals' for 'Game of Thrones' reunion with Richard Madden

Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan in talks to join Marvel's 'The Eternals'

See the exclusive first portrait of Angelina Jolie and the cast of The Eternals

