Eternals (2021 movie)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, and Barry Keoghan of 'The Eternals' took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'The Eternals' will be released in U.S. theaters on November 6, 2020. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)