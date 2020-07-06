Eternals (2021 movie)

New Eternals trailer teases an epic cosmic showdown
The movie's first full trailer introduces Chloé Zhao’s immortal heroes (and answers why they didn’t step up to help take down Thanos).
The Eternals first footage drops as Marvel reveals Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequel titles
Marvel officially titles Black Panther 2 as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Kumail Nanjiani once auditioned for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., turned down other Marvel roles
The Eternals star was playing the long game to get his dream Marvel role.
'The Eternals' will feature Marvel's first onscreen LGBTQ kiss: 'It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss'