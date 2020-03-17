Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine to be screened for free on Facebook — here's when you can watch it
The live-stream is part of the #FocusFridays series in celebration of Focus Features' 15th anniversary
The real story behind the orange hoodie in Eternal Sunshine
Costume designer Melissa Toth recalls what went into dressing Kate Winslet for the 2004 classic
Cult Director Hits The Bronx
French director Michel Gondry builds a movie out of the real lives of kids on a New York City bus.
Why Jim Carrey won a 2005 EW.com Award
We bestow our third annual prizes on deserving Golden Globe nominees
Why did ''Eternal Sunshine'' get overlooked for awards?
Check out the latest Ask the Critic question and post your own