James Caan's career is on the rebound
Having recovered from addiction and poor movie choices, ''The Godfather'' actor is ready for his next big breakRead More
Script for ''Eraser'' went through many re-writes
Schwarzenegger's latest flick had numerous writers, but only Tony Puryear and Walon Green are officially citedRead More
The 1996 Summer Movie Preview: June
''The Hunchback of Notre Dame,'' ''The Cable Guy,'' and ''Striptease'' are among the upcoming June releasesRead More
The Ex-Terminator
Arnold Schwarzenegger picks up his ''True Lies'' persona in ''Eraser''Read More