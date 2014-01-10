Top Navigation
Most Recent
'One Day at a Time' producer reveals his other beloved comedy 'Enlisted' is finally streaming
One Day at a Time
producer reveals his other beloved comedy
Enlisted
is finally streaming
Find out where you can watch it for free.
Read More
Next
PopWatch Planner: 'Girl Meets World', 'True Blood' premiere, and more
PopWatch Planner: 'Girl Meets World', 'True Blood' premiere, and more
Read More
Next
'Enlisted' creator fights on: 'I love this show too much to give up'
'Enlisted' creator fights on: 'I love this show too much to give up'
Read More
Next
Remaining 'Enlisted' episodes to air in June
Remaining 'Enlisted' episodes to air in June
Read More
Next
R.I.P. 'Enlisted': You deserved better
R.I.P. 'Enlisted': You deserved better
Read More
Next
'Enlisted': Could it be going out in Mondo Spider-style?
'Enlisted': Could it be going out in Mondo Spider-style?
Read More
Next
More Enlisted
'Enlisted' sneak peek: Pete confronted by an ex, Derrick thrilled
'Enlisted' sneak peek: Pete confronted by an ex, Derrick thrilled
Read More
Next
'Enlisted': Geoff Stults got his Nerf Gun
'Enlisted': Geoff Stults got his Nerf Gun
Read More
Next
'Enlisted': Randy knows how to pull the heartstrings
'Enlisted': Randy knows how to pull the heartstrings
Read More
Next
PopWatch Planner: 'Sherlock' premiere, 'Sleepy Hollow' finale, more
PopWatch Planner: 'Sherlock' premiere, 'Sleepy Hollow' finale, more
Read More
Next
'Enlisted': Here's a reminder to watch tonight
'Enlisted': Here's a reminder to watch tonight
Read More
Next
'Enlisted': The stars fall in for a fun Pop Culture Personality Test
'Enlisted': The stars fall in for a fun Pop Culture Personality Test
Read More
Next
'Enlisted' premiere: Mission accomplished
'Enlisted' premiere: Mission accomplished
Article
//
January 10, 2014
Read More
Next
Chris Lowell: Reporting For Duty
Chris Lowell: Reporting For Duty
Article
//
January 10, 2014
Read More
Next
Fox moves 'Enlisted' premiere to January
Fox moves 'Enlisted' premiere to January
Article
//
September 12, 2013
Read More
Next
