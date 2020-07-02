Enchanted

Enchanted sequel: Adam Shankman in negotiations to direct
''I Am Legend'' to stand alone
Will Smith last-man-on-Earth flick will be an easy No. 1 this weekend; the only question is how big a bite it will take
2007: The year of the pest
Rodents from ''Enchanted,'' ''Ratatouille,'' and ''Desperate Housewives'' infested entertainment this year
Is Amy Adams the next Julia Roberts?
The actress breaks through with ''Enchanted'' and an upcoming role in ''Charlie Wilson's War''
''Enchanted'' tops turkey weekend
Disney's Amy Adams-Patrick Dempsey romance grossed $50 mil over the long weekend, with ''This Christmas'' a surprisingly strong No. 2
Scene-stealing outfits
We reveal our favorite dresses from pivotal ''top of the stairs'' moments in films like ''Sabrina'' and ''Pretty Woman''
Amy Adams talks ''Enchanted''
Disney reinvents the princess in ''Enchanted''
