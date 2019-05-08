Skip to content
Share
Empire
Lee Daniels and Danny Strong created this Fox drama about a kingpin of hip-hop (played by Terrence Howard) and his family, who fight him for control of the empire.
Most Recent
Empire
The
Empire
lives on: Taraji P. Henson and Fox to develop Cookie spin-off
Read More
Empire
Taraji P. Henson won't settle for abrupt
Empire
series finale: 'This will haunt me'
Read More
Empire
Empire
series finale exclusive: Watch Cookie and Lucious try not to lose another Lyon son
Read More
EMPIRE
Empire
final season to end early, won't film intended series finale
After the coronavirus shut down production early, the hit Fox series will end two episodes earlier than intended.
Read More
Empire-S6-611_SC1_PL0231
Watch
Empire
pick up after midseason cliffhanger in exclusive clip
Read More
EMPIRE
Empire
boss breaks down the midseason finale cliffhanger
Read More
More Empire
EMPIRE
Empire
star Taraji P. Henson on that big Cookie and Lucious reveal: 'She's done'
EMPIRE: L-R: Guest star Anthony Irons and Trai Byers in the "What Is Love" season premiere episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, Sept. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC. CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.
Empire
showrunner on the bloody final season premiere: 'He looks pretty dead'
EMPIRE
Empire
showrunner teases the 'big and dynamic' final season
EMPIRE
Cookie and Lucious reunite in first look at
Empire
final season premiere
EMPIRE
Empire
star Taraji P. Henson on saying goodbye to Cookie: 'She gave me a second life in this industry'
EMP-S5_503-sc11-ch_0451_f_original
How
Empire
plans to handle Jussie Smollett's absence in the final season
EMPIRE; THE MASKED SINGER
Fox announces fall premiere dates for final season of
Empire
, season 2 of
The
Masked Singer
"The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks" New York Premiere - After Party
Empire
creator Lee Daniels 'beyond embarrassed' by Jussie Smollett scandal
"The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks" New York Premiere - After Party
Empire
creator Lee Daniels says Jussie Smollett 'will not be returning,' despite recent report
Empire Cast Member Attack, Chicago, USA - 26 Mar 2019
Empire
to wrap after season 6, with no plans to bring back Jussie Smollett
Empire Season 5 finale episode
Empire
season finale recap: Broken hearts, broken vows, and a breakthrough
EMPIRE: Terrence Howard in the "The Roughest Day" Season Five finale episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, May 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.
Empire
boss reveals why they just killed that Lyon son
EMPIRE"The Roughest Day"L-R: Trai Byers and Taraji P. Henson
What to Watch on Wednesday: The season finale of
Empire
, plus
Single Parents
and
Lucifer
TV
//
May 08, 2019
Empire2
Watch an exclusive clip from
Empire
's deadly season finale
TV
//
May 07, 2019
EMPIRE: Taraji P. Henson in the "My Fate Cries Out" episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, May 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.
Empire
recap: What is dead may never die
Recaps
//
May 01, 2019
Andre Wants To End His Own Life | Season 5 Ep. 17 | EMPIRE (screen grab) Trai Byers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1JpZzoJwNY CR: FOX
Andre has a heartbreaking request for his father in exclusive
Empire
clip
TV
//
May 01, 2019
EMP-S5_502-sc35pt-37-ch_0463_R_original
Empire
renewed with 'no plans' for Jussie Smollett to return
TV
//
April 30, 2019
Toby Onwumere and Jussie Smollett
Empire
recap: Jamal gets hitched, the FBI seeks a snitch, and Andre can't catch a break
Recaps
//
April 25, 2019
EMPIRE: L-R: Guest star Toby Onwumere, Gabourey Sidibe and Jussie Smollett in the "Never Doubt I Love" episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, April 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.
Here's how
Empire
dealt with Jamal in Jussie Smollett's final(?) episode
TV
//
April 24, 2019
EMP-s5_509-38_40-md278_f
Empire
cast writes letter asking Fox to bring Jussie Smollett back
TV
//
April 24, 2019
Empire
Lucious gets emotional on Jamal's wedding day in
Empire
clip: 'I'm ashamed of me'
TV
//
April 23, 2019
EMPIRE: L-R: Jussie Smollett and guest star Toby Onwumere in the "The Depth of Grief" episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, Oct. 31 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. CR: Jean Whiteside/FOX.
See exclusive
Empire
first-look photos from Jamal's wedding
TV
//
April 19, 2019
EMPIRE: L-R: Trai Byers and guest star Meta Golding in the "A Wise Father That Knows His Own Child" episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, April 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.
Empire
recap: Cookie is playing with fire, and Lucious adds a Lyon to the pack
Recaps
//
April 18, 2019
EMP-S5_514-sc40-42-ch_0304_f
Empire
recap: The truth won't set you free
Recaps
//
April 11, 2019
EMP-S5_505-sc1-ch_0746_R_original
Jussie Smollett will be back on
Empire
, according to Taraji P. Henson
TV
//
April 04, 2019
empire-3-2000
Empire
recap: Murder at the Heartbreak Hotel
Recaps
//
April 04, 2019
Empire
Empire
star Gabourey Sidibe opens up about directing that 'gigantic' episode
TV
//
April 03, 2019
Empire
Andre struggles with his cancer diagnosis in
Empire
exclusive clip
TV
//
April 02, 2019
empire-3-2000
Empire
recap: What happens when your lawyer needs a lawyer?
Recaps
//
March 28, 2019
Empire
Jamal has an idea — and opposition — in
Empire
exclusive clip
TV
//
March 27, 2019
ffEMP-S2_211-sc31-ch_0219_f
Empire
star Taraji P. Henson reacts to Jussie Smollett's dropped charges: 'Thank God the truth prevailed'
TV
//
March 27, 2019
Jussie Smollett, Chicago, USA - 26 Mar 2019
Everything we know about the Jussie Smollett case
TV
//
March 26, 2019
"The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks" New York Premiere - After Party
Empire
creator Lee Daniels on the 'pain and anger' felt by Jussie Smollett controversy
TV
//
March 21, 2019
Empire / The Simpsons / Glee
Fox Entertainment touts 'new chapter' with a one-time promo in wake of Disney megadeal
TV
//
March 20, 2019
Empire
Empire
recap: You can't tame a Lyon
Recaps
//
March 20, 2019
Empire
Jamal returns to the studio in
Empire
exclusive clip
TV
//
March 19, 2019
EMP-S5_510-sc28-ch_0273_f
Empire
midseason premiere recap: Show returns for first time since Jussie Smollett scandal
Recaps
//
March 13, 2019
Empire
