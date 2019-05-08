Empire

Lee Daniels and Danny Strong created this Fox drama about a kingpin of hip-hop (played by Terrence Howard) and his family, who fight him for control of the empire.

The Empire lives on: Taraji P. Henson and Fox to develop Cookie spin-off
Taraji P. Henson won't settle for abrupt Empire series finale: 'This will haunt me'
Empire series finale exclusive: Watch Cookie and Lucious try not to lose another Lyon son
Empire final season to end early, won't film intended series finale
After the coronavirus shut down production early, the hit Fox series will end two episodes earlier than intended.
Watch Empire pick up after midseason cliffhanger in exclusive clip
Empire boss breaks down the midseason finale cliffhanger
Empire star Taraji P. Henson on that big Cookie and Lucious reveal: 'She's done'
Empire showrunner on the bloody final season premiere: 'He looks pretty dead'
Empire showrunner teases the 'big and dynamic' final season
Cookie and Lucious reunite in first look at Empire final season premiere
Empire star Taraji P. Henson on saying goodbye to Cookie: 'She gave me a second life in this industry'
How Empire plans to handle Jussie Smollett's absence in the final season
Fox announces fall premiere dates for final season of Empire, season 2 of The Masked Singer

What to Watch on Wednesday: The season finale of Empire, plus Single Parents and Lucifer
TV // May 08, 2019
Watch an exclusive clip from Empire's deadly season finale
TV // May 07, 2019
Empire recap: What is dead may never die
Recaps // May 01, 2019
Andre has a heartbreaking request for his father in exclusive Empire clip
TV // May 01, 2019
Empire renewed with 'no plans' for Jussie Smollett to return
TV // April 30, 2019
Empire recap: Jamal gets hitched, the FBI seeks a snitch, and Andre can't catch a break
Recaps // April 25, 2019
Here's how Empire dealt with Jamal in Jussie Smollett's final(?) episode
TV // April 24, 2019
Empire cast writes letter asking Fox to bring Jussie Smollett back
TV // April 24, 2019
Lucious gets emotional on Jamal's wedding day in Empire clip: 'I'm ashamed of me'
TV // April 23, 2019
See exclusive Empire first-look photos from Jamal's wedding
TV // April 19, 2019
Empire recap: Cookie is playing with fire, and Lucious adds a Lyon to the pack
Recaps // April 18, 2019
Empire recap: The truth won't set you free
Recaps // April 11, 2019
Jussie Smollett will be back on Empire, according to Taraji P. Henson
TV // April 04, 2019
Empire recap: Murder at the Heartbreak Hotel
Recaps // April 04, 2019
Empire star Gabourey Sidibe opens up about directing that 'gigantic' episode
TV // April 03, 2019
Andre struggles with his cancer diagnosis in Empire exclusive clip
TV // April 02, 2019
Empire recap: What happens when your lawyer needs a lawyer?
Recaps // March 28, 2019
Jamal has an idea — and opposition — in Empire exclusive clip
TV // March 27, 2019
Empire star Taraji P. Henson reacts to Jussie Smollett's dropped charges: 'Thank God the truth prevailed'
TV // March 27, 2019
Everything we know about the Jussie Smollett case
TV // March 26, 2019
Empire creator Lee Daniels on the 'pain and anger' felt by Jussie Smollett controversy
TV // March 21, 2019
Fox Entertainment touts 'new chapter' with a one-time promo in wake of Disney megadeal
TV // March 20, 2019
Empire recap: You can't tame a Lyon
Recaps // March 20, 2019
Jamal returns to the studio in Empire exclusive clip
TV // March 19, 2019
Empire midseason premiere recap: Show returns for first time since Jussie Smollett scandal
Recaps // March 13, 2019
