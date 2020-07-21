Elvis, Rolling Stones rock the album chart
Young whippersnappers Xzibit and the ''American Idol'' finalists fail to knock the boomer icons from the top of the Billboard chartRead More
Elvis is King of the album chart
Presley's ''Elvis 30 No. 1 Hits'' collection debuts at No. 1 in the U.S. and 17 other countriesRead More
Hear & Now
This week on the music beatRead More
Elvis hits get revamped on compilation disc
The reissue of ''Elvis 30 #1 Hits'' will feature the King's songs reworked to sound more modernRead More