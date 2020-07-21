Elvis 30 #1 Hits

Most Recent

Elvis, Rolling Stones rock the album chart

Elvis, Rolling Stones rock the album chart

Young whippersnappers Xzibit and the ''American Idol'' finalists fail to knock the boomer icons from the top of the Billboard chart
Read More
Elvis is King of the album chart

Elvis is King of the album chart

Presley's ''Elvis 30 No. 1 Hits'' collection debuts at No. 1 in the U.S. and 17 other countries
Read More
30 No. 1 Hits

30 No. 1 Hits

Read More
Hear & Now

Hear & Now

This week on the music beat
Read More
Elvis hits get revamped on compilation disc

Elvis hits get revamped on compilation disc

The reissue of ''Elvis 30 #1 Hits'' will feature the King's songs reworked to sound more modern
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com