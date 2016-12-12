Top Navigation
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Awards
Ellen
Ellen
Ellen
'The Office' stars have a mini-reunion — and discuss whether they’d do a reboot
The Office
stars have a mini-reunion — and discuss whether they’d do a reboot
Jason Aldean tells Ellen DeGeneres how Las Vegas shooting survivors inspired him
Jason Aldean tells Ellen DeGeneres how Las Vegas shooting survivors inspired him
Here's why Dwayne Johnson has 'a little crush' on Frances McDormand
Here's why Dwayne Johnson has 'a little crush' on Frances McDormand
Don't worry. His longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, is cool with it.
John Oliver's Marlon Bundo book trolling Mike Pence sells out, gets second printing
John Oliver's Marlon Bundo book trolling Mike Pence sells out, gets second printing
Jennifer Aniston teases a 'Friends' reunion while celebrating Ellen's 60th birthday
Jennifer Aniston teases a
Friends
reunion while celebrating Ellen's 60th birthday
Michelle Obama tells Ellen how to cope in the Trump Era: 'All we have is hope'
Michelle Obama tells Ellen how to cope in the Trump Era: 'All we have is hope'
Julie Bowen transforms into '80s-era Ellen DeGeneres
Julie Bowen transforms into '80s-era Ellen DeGeneres
'It was my first time as you on you!' she said on the 'Ellen' show
Ellen DeGeneres on #MeToo: 'Hell hath no fury like a woman with a Twitter account'
Ellen DeGeneres shares #MeToo: 'Hell hath no fury like a woman with a Twitter account'
The comedian praised the power of social media in shining a light on sexual harassment and assault
Why LL Cool J is glad Trump won't attend historic Kennedy Center Honors
Why LL Cool J is glad Trump won't attend historic Kennedy Center Honors
Ellen DeGeneres: 'I wish I would've' come out sooner
Ellen DeGeneres: 'I wish I would've' come out sooner
'Ellen' producer looks back at the coming-out episode 20 years later
Ellen
producer looks back at the historic coming-out episode 20 years later
Oprah, Laura Dern reunite for Ellen DeGeneres' 'Puppy Episode' anniversary
Oprah, Laura Dern reunite for Ellen DeGeneres' emotional coming-out anniversary
Kim Kardashian slams Caitlyn Jenner's 'unfair' and 'hurtful' memoir
'I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense,' Kardashian tells Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres celebrates 20th anniversary of
Ellen
coming out episode: Sneak peek
George W. Bush defends media, warns of Putin on
Ellen
Watch Scott Foley audition to be the 'Olivia Pope of public television'
Kris Jenner on Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery: 'It was devastating'
Ellen DeGeneres remembers Mary Tyler Moore: She 'changed the world for all women'
Amy Schumer's gross food poisoning story makes Ellen DeGeneres crack up
Amy Schumer's food poisoning story makes Ellen DeGeneres laugh
December 12, 2016
Vince Vaughn asks kids what they're thankful for on 'Ellen'
Vince Vaughn asks kids what they're thankful for on Ellen
November 18, 2016
Taylor Lautner is left soaking wet during game on 'Ellen'
Taylor Lautner: Ellen game leaves Twilight actor soaking wet
October 05, 2016
Watch Ellen DeGeneres rub Taylor Lautner's stomach
Taylor Lautner: Watch Ellen Generes rub the Twilight actor's stomach
October 05, 2016
Watch Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres have a Pixar-off on 'Ellen'
Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres reprise their Pixar roles for a Pixar-off
September 09, 2016
Ellen DeGeneres convinced HBO to air dying comedian's stand-up special
Ellen DeGeneres convinced HBO to air dying comedian's stand-up special
March 21, 2016
Leonardo DiCaprio revisits his terrifying flying experience on 'Ellen'
Leonardo DiCaprio retells scary plane story on Ellen DeGeneres' show
January 09, 2016
Ellen DeGeneres and Miley Cyrus play 'Wrecking Balls' game for charity
Ellen DeGeneres, Miley Cyrus play "Wrecking Balls" for Breast Cancer Research Foundation
October 17, 2015
Hollywood's road to marriage equality
Hollywood's road to marriage equality, from The Golden Girls to Modern Family
July 01, 2015
Ashton Kutcher clams up on Sheen return rumors to 'Two and a Half Men'
Ashton Kutcher clams up on Sheen return rumors to 'Two and a Half Men'
December 12, 2014
Kate Winslet on why she named her son Bear Blaze
Kate Winslet on why she named her son Bear Blaze
March 18, 2014
Lea Michele opens up about Cory Monteith to Ellen DeGeneres
Lea Michele opens up about Cory Monteith to Ellen DeGeneres
December 12, 2013
Simon Cowell opens up to Ellen about being a dad
Simon Cowell opens up to Ellen about being a dad
September 08, 2013
'Ellen': Jennifer Aniston reunites with Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox
'Ellen': Jennifer Aniston reunites with Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox
September 10, 2019
'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' renewed until 2017
'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' renewed until 2017
March 11, 2013
One Direction plays 'Today,' shows off tattoo on 'Ellen': Watch here
One Direction plays 'Today,' shows off tattoo on 'Ellen': Watch here
November 13, 2012
Hit List: May 25, 2012
Hit List: May 25, 2012
May 18, 2012
Taylor Swift and Zac Efron cover Foster the People on 'Ellen': Watch it here
Taylor Swift and Zac Efron cover Foster the People on 'Ellen': Watch it here
February 21, 2012
Is Your TV Set Gay?
Is Your TV Set Gay?
October 06, 2000
The season finales: ''Friends,'' ''Ellen,'' and more
The season finales: ''Friends,'' ''Ellen,'' and more
May 08, 1998
Best & Worst / Television's Very Special Episodes
Best & Worst / Television's Very Special Episodes
December 26, 1997
TV Show Review: 'Ellen'
TV Show Review: 'Ellen'
October 24, 1997
Sound Bites
Sound Bites
October 10, 1997
We ask EW readers what they think of Ellen
We ask EW readers what they think of Ellen
October 04, 1996
Tips for Ellen about how to come out on TV
Tips for Ellen about how to come out on TV
October 04, 1996
