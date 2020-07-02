Most Recent
''Elektra'' tanks at the box office
Does Jennifer Garner's dud opening doom superchick flicks? Read More
Goran Visnjic is Garner's ''Elektra'' costar
He'll play a man that Garner's assassin is supposed to kill but falls for instead Read More
More Elektra
Jennifer Garner's ''Elektra'' gets the greenlight
She'll reprise her role as the vengeful assassin when the ''Daredevil'' spinoff shoots in May
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.