Daredevil New York Comic Con trailer teases Elektra, The Punisher
''Elektra'' tanks at the box office
Does Jennifer Garner's dud opening doom superchick flicks?
Goran Visnjic is Garner's ''Elektra'' costar
He'll play a man that Garner's assassin is supposed to kill but falls for instead
Jennifer Garner's ''Elektra'' gets the greenlight
She'll reprise her role as the vengeful assassin when the ''Daredevil'' spinoff shoots in May
What happened to Jennifer Garner's movie spin-off?
''Elektra'' is set to shoot next spring
