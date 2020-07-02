Edge of Tomorrow

Most Recent

Emily Blunt gives update on Edge of Tomorrow sequel: 'I just don't know what the future holds for it'
Blunt says there was "an amazing script" once upon a time, but she doesn't know if they can even make it now.
Edge of Tomorrow 2: Director Doug Liman promises prequel for sequel
Mystique, Spider-Man, and Optimus Prime: The Year of Magic Blood
Edge of Tomorrow Movie
''Despite its terribly unimaginative title, Edge of Tomorrow is a surprisingly imaginative summer action movie. I have to admit, I had my doubts going in. After all, it's been only a little over a year since Tom Cruise's last razzle-dazzle sci-fi spectacle, Oblivion.''
Tom Cruise: Where to after 'Edge of Tomorrow' fizzle?
Box office report: 'The Fault in Our Stars' takes the top spot with $48.2 million; 'Edge of Tomorrow' settles for third
Advertisement

More Edge of Tomorrow

Box office preview: 'Fault in Our Stars' has an 'Edge' over Tom Cruise
'Edge of Tomorrow': Inside the awesome exoskeleton armor
'Edge of Tomorrow': The reviews are in...
Blunt Force
'Edge of Tomorrow': Emily Blunt finds her inner action heroine
'Edge of Tomorrow' trailer: Tom Cruise dies every day
Edge of Tomorrow Movie

Aliens. Fighting. Resurrection. What else could you possibly want from a movie?

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com