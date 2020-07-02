Emily Blunt gives update on Edge of Tomorrow sequel: 'I just don't know what the future holds for it'
Blunt says there was "an amazing script" once upon a time, but she doesn't know if they can even make it now.
Edge of Tomorrow Movie
''Despite its terribly unimaginative title, Edge of Tomorrow is a surprisingly imaginative summer action movie. I have to admit, I had my doubts going in. After all, it's been only a little over a year since Tom Cruise's last razzle-dazzle sci-fi spectacle, Oblivion.''