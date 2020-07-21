Eddie the Eagle

2016 movie

Most Recent

'Eddie the Eagle': EW review

'Eddie the Eagle': EW review

Read More
Football stars cheer 'Eddie the Eagle' in film’s Super Bowl spot

Eddie the Eagle film's Super Bowl ad features football stars

Read More
Hugh Jackman talks 'inspirational' secret Sundance film 'Eddie the Eagle'

Eddie the Eagle: Hugh Jackman talks about 'inspirational' secret Sundance film

Read More
Hugh Jackman trains Taron Egerton on the slopes in the new 'Eddie the Eagle' trailer

Eddie the Eagle international trailer debuts

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com